PORTSMOUTH — It’s less than a month away until Hit the Decks, the annual salute to summer that kicks off the outdoor dining season in downtown Portsmouth, when locals and visitors flood restaurants, bars, breweries and retail shops.
What that scene might look like come May 21 should the celebration go forward will be among the issues Portsmouth leaders will need to determine when they reopen the city for the tourist season as state and federal officials look at easing COVID-19 restrictions.
Two million of the city’s 4 million annual visitors come in the summer months, according to the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth, which organizes Hit the Decks. That includes international travelers, overnight guests and day-trippers, Chief Collaborator Valerie Rochon said.
The chamber is working with business owners to find solutions to keep customers safe as they eat at local restaurants, shop in stores downtown and stay at local inns and hotels.
“What we’re trying to do is figure out what works for all of them,” Rochon said. “There are some very, very smart people who own businesses in this town.”
She noted that businesses have a legal obligation to keep employees and members of the public safe and expressed her concerns about reopening without sufficient testing, setting up contact-tracing protocols or sanitation guidelines for business owners.
Mayor Rick Becksted said Portsmouth is an important player as state officials move forward with plans to reopen businesses.
“Arguably, Portsmouth is one of the largest contributors when it comes to meals and rooms taxes in the state. We are going to be crucial when the time is right,” Becksted said.
Becksted said the City Council began approving sidewalk cafe licenses for restaurants with no anticipated opening date last week. If restaurants do open to the public for dining soon, he believes outdoor seating will be the first available option to maintain social distancing.
“If we do anything, I think that is definitely something we should be looking into, an outdoor type of a plan. We’re going to have to have our health inspector and health department on board with it. There’s a lot of variables and questions. There’s a lot of things we need to talk about,” Becksted said.
Do it right
Becksted suggested New Hampshire officials see how other states successfully reopen before making any decisions. Business owners run a great financial risk if they open their doors too soon and have to shut down again because of COVID-19, he said.
“They won’t be able to do this multiple times. You get this one chance, and we’ve got to make sure that we’re doing it right,” Becksted said.
John Akar, co-owner and general manager of Cava Tapas & Wine Bar on Commercial Alley, agrees.
“I think that the biggest thing that is going to make the reopening of our industry successful is the confidence level of our customers in feeling they are safe,” said Akar, who also is chairman of Restaurant Week Portsmouth & The Seacoast committee.
Doug Palardy, founder of Seacoast Apart-Hotels, said The Inn Downtown at The Hill in Portsmouth and Great Island Inn in New Castle have lost 85 percent of pre-booked reservations for the year.
There are virtually no new reservations past May 4, he said.
Palardy said local business owners he has spoken to want to open at the beginning of May because they will need weeks for consumers to slowly return to dining, shopping and traveling into Portsmouth.
“If we maintain a stay-at-home order past Memorial Day weekend, it is going to spell permanent closures for many businesses,” Palardy said.
Palardy said Gov. Chris Sununu has done an excellent job handling the pandemic, but it is up to Granite State small-business owners to make informed decisions at this point.
“The fact that I can go to Target today and shop in the clothing, music or housewares department, but small, independent boutique stores in Market Square are forced to be closed is wildly unfair,” Palardy said.
Some business owners in Portsmouth have already shut their doors for good. They include Lure Bar & Kitchen on Market Street.
On March 23, the restaurant owners announced that when they decided to close in response to COVID-19, it was with the intention to reopen. “Unfortunately, that day will not come for Lure,” a Facebook post said.
Portsmouth City Manager Karen Conard said on Tuesday that officials want to be prepared for the reopening of the local economy. They are awaiting guidance from state officials and are talking with other Seacoast communities in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.
Conard said they must walk a fine line between public health safety concerns and reopening the local economy for tourism.
“I think this council and this administration are keenly aware of how important tourists are to our economy,” Conard said.