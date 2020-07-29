PORTSMOUTH -- Strawbery Banke Museum announced Wednesday it would close for 14 days after someone associated with a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
"While no one on the museum staff has tested positive so far, out of an abundance of caution for staff and visitors, the museum intends to self-quarantine for 14 days, as recommended by CDC and NHDHHS guidance," the museum said in a news release.
“All members of the museum staff wear face coverings at all times. They remain physically distanced from others, do not share offices, must report their temperatures before coming to work and stay home if they find any COVID-19 symptoms. Even so, we believe it is prudent to take this extra precautionary step and self-quarantine the museum for 14 days, at this time,” said Lawrence J. Yerdon, president and CEO of Strawbery Banke Museum.
Updates to the temporary closure will be reported at StrawberyBanke.org Those who have purchased tickets for use in the next 14 days will be rescheduled or have their money refunded.