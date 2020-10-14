Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord was notified Tuesday that a customer who visited over the weekend tested positive for COVID-19.
This customer was at the course between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and between 1:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“The customer walked both days and spent time on the patio after playing golf,” said a news release from the city, which owns and operates the course.
“Beaver Meadow Golf Course and the city of Concord are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its customers and employees. The golf course will continue following the guidelines set forth by the city of Concord, state of New Hampshire and CDC,” it said.
The state Department of Health and Human Services will conduct contact tracing. Concerned customers can contact DHHS at 603-271-4496 for further guidance.