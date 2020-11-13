LACONIA – After determining that there is “a significant number of staff and students who had close contact” with a person who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Superintendent of Schools Steve Tucker said Laconia High School will immediately switch to remote learning.
Tucker, during a telephone interview Friday evening, said the 570 students at the high school will attend school remotely through Nov. 24 and are scheduled to return to their classrooms for in-person instruction on Nov. 30.
Earlier on Friday, Tucker met with Laconia High administrators, the school nurse and Kirk Beattie, who is Laconia’s fire chief as well as its emergency-management director, to discuss what to do after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
School officials learned of the staffer’s test result at noon Thursday and immediately canceled classes at the high school and also the Huot Technical Center, which is on the high school campus and which has some 450 students from seven school districts in the region.
The closure of the technical center was precautionary, Tucker explained, adding that the facility will reopen Monday.
He said the LHS staffer, whom he could not name for privacy reasons, “is, from what I’m told, doing well.”
After learning of the staffer’s positive COVID-19 test, contact tracing was done and “We determined that we had a significant number of staff and students who had close contact” with that individual, said Tucker.
Because of that exposure, an unspecified number of LHS staffers will have to go into quarantine, he said, which necessitated the decision to go to remote learning at the high school.
Tucker said the case at the high school is the first instance of COVID-19 at a Laconia public school, and that the city’s three elementary and one middle school were not affected.
Per the school district’s COVID-19 guidelines, Tucker said LHS and the tech center have been intensively cleaned, sanitized and disinfected. The school district, he added, has also worked closely with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.