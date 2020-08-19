Seacoast United has put its baseball team activity on hold after one of its teen players tested positive for COVID-19 after a game last weekend.
The Hampton-based youth sports club acted quickly to suspend activity for players and coaches after learning about the positive case and potential exposure.
Paul Willis, the club’s president and chief executive officer, said the organization is following protocols provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all of its sports programs.
“Upon being informed of the potential exposure, the baseball families involved were immediately notified and all team activity for players and coaches was put on pause. As soon as we received confirmation on the positive case, all team activity was then suspended for the recommended 14 days,” he said in a statement.
Seacoast United has told players and coaches involved with the team to quarantine at home, monitor for symptoms, and to contact their health care provider to get tested, Willis said.
“The club will continue to communicate any new information with our families as our top priority is the safety of both families and staff,” he said in the statement.
In addition to baseball, the club offers programs for soccer, field hockey, softball and lacrosse.
Mike Montville, who owns the North East Baseball club team known as NEB-New Hampshire, said his team played against the Seacoast United team last weekend and parents of its players were immediately notified after learning about the positive test involving the Seacoast player.
“I actually think Seacoast United handled it very well. Obviously when you first hear about it it can come off as very scary, but there have been thousands of baseball games played in New Hampshire and there have been thousands of practices and we’ve had zero issues up until this point. … If this is the only thing that has arisen I think we’ve done a pretty good job. I don’t think there’s anyone to blame here,” Montville said.
The players involved are 15 and 16, said Montville, who stressed that the sport is “relatively low risk” in terms of the potential for spreading the virus.
“There’s no contact. For the most part my guys are throwing their own baseballs. We don’t shake hands after the game. We stay out of each other’s way in the dugouts. They’re not even really all that close,” he said.