The number of positive COVID-19 tests in the Gate City has substantially increased throughout the past several weeks, and is now considerably higher than the state average.
Nearly 13 percent of all COVID-19 tests conducted in Nashua are garnering positive results, according to city health experts. This is significantly higher than the state average of 8.1 percent.
“We have seen a rise in positivity rates,” said Mayor Jim Donchess. During a testing clinic on Jan. 5 in Nashua, 20 percent of those who participated tested positive for the disease, said Donchess.
Combined with other testing clinics last week, the average positivity rate in Nashua was about 12.8 percent, which remains steady. Angela Consentino, an epidemiologist for the city, said there was an average of about 489 COVID-19 tests conducted each day last week in Nashua.
About 62 tests each day garnered a positive result, she added. The nearly 13 percent positivity rate is a “good indicator of the general spread of disease in the community at large,” she said, adding the positivity rate is up about 1 percent from the previous week.
In addition, four Nashua residents died last week in connection with COVID-19, which brings the total death count to 60 Nashua residents -- a 1.2 percent fatality rate, said Consentino.
Donchess announced Tuesday that a longtime city worker Andre Pelletier of Nashua died this week from the illness; Pelletier did not contract the disease at work, said the mayor.
“He suffered a very serious case of COVID-19,” Donchess said of Pelletier, who has been employed with the Nashua Division of Public Works for 46 years. “ … I know we all feel very badly for his family. It’s a tragic loss.” The mayor urged the community to remain vigilant, stressing that although the vaccine rollout is in place, it is occurring slower than hoped.
“The fight isn’t over,” said Dr. Chuck Cappetta, a Nashua pediatrician and member of the Nashua Board of Health.
While the vaccine rollout is a big step forward, Cappetta said individuals and families must do what they can to mitigate virus' spread. “I have heard estimates that, on a global scale, we won’t be out of this pandemic until probably 2023,” agreed Dr. Alex Granok, an infectious disease specialist.
According to Granok, boosters will probably be necessary following the initial vaccines since the virus will likely still be an issue next year.
There are 23 locations on a citywide watchlist for potential exposures, including six restaurants or bars, one child care facility, two health care facilities and three long-term care facilities.
Bobbie Bagley, director of public health, said Tuesday that she is hopeful that the number of cases will begin to decline throughout the next three months. “We are 10 months into this. We are really hoping to get over the hump,” said Bagley. “ … We are hoping that as many people that can will be vaccinated so we can create the herd immunity that is needed.”