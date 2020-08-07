The state is investigating a potential COVID-19 outbreak at the Crossing Life Church in Windham, after 16 people who have attended church events tested positive for the virus.
The state Department of Health and Human Services said anyone who has attended events associated with the church since July 10 may have been exposed. One of the church events was a YouthStorm, Inc. camp in Windham July 16, 17 and 18.
Health officials asked people to get tested for the virus, and monitor themselves for a cough, fever, shortness of breath and other COVID-19 symptoms.
The state advises the public to avoid events associated with the church for the next week while health officials keep investigating the illnesses.
The church and state health officials will hold testing for people who may have been exposed at the church on Monday, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
To register for testing at this event, call 603-271-5980 on Saturday or Sunday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Those unable to attend the event can seek testing through their primary care doctors, or by calling 271-5980 or visiting business.nh.gov/DOS_COVID19Testing.