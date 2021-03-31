Dartmouth College is reporting two new clusters of COVID-19 cases, for a total of 36 active cases, in the days since students returned to the Hanover campus following spring break, though school officials expect that to drop in the coming days.
Provost Joseph Helble said during a video briefing with the Dartmouth Community on Wednesday that the recent uptick in cases is in keeping with the positivity rate the school has seen all year.
“We have seen a light increase over the last two weeks. Based on trends, we will see a similar return to low positivity,” he said.
The school has administered more than 150,000 COVID-19 tests this year as students and staff are tested twice a week. The overall positivity rate for the college community is less than 1 percent, he said.
Hanover town officials were prepared for another outbreak when students got back from spring break, which has seen two major surges on campus following student parties.
Hanover Town Manager Julia Griffin planned to send violation notifications to the landlord where students held large parties in February, resulting in more than 150 students getting sick with the virus.