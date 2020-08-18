CONCORD – Postal union leaders insist New Hampshire’s absentee ballots will be delivered to local town and city clerks on time, despite the cost-cutting moves of the Trump administration at the U.S. Postal Service.
“Realistically the infrastructure we have now, even with their attempt to reduce sorting capacity, we still have the staffing and machines to make sure these ballots are not delayed,” Dana Coletti, president of the American Postal Workers Union, Local 230, told U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., during an online briefing Tuesday. “That issue is thwarted … because we prioritize these ballots.”
Bill Brickley, who serves on the executive board of the National Association of Letter Carriers in New Hampshire, agreed.
“We can process not just the ballots, but all the political mail. We go to the extreme to get all the political mail delivered in the same day,” Brickley said. “The hangup can be the local election boards have to process ballots. We are doing our part in the deal, but the Treasury needs to reimburse them for the costs.”
New Hampshire has received $3.2 million in federal CARES Act money to support the election process in 2020.
Coletti and others said the elimination of overtime and the planned removal of five mail-sorting machines from the New Hampshire distribution center on Goffs Falls Road in Manchester will lengthen the time it takes to deliver regular mail that includes prescription drugs for the sick and consumer payment of bills.
“It’s all about flow. When you have something that slows it down, you have VA mail, all their medicine, all the vital things that need to get to their delivery point at a timely fashion,” Coletti said.
Shaheen urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call the Senate back into session to approve $25 billion for the postal service that she said would allow it to maintain current operations through the end of 2020.
“Postal service has always been nonpartisan. This should not be about partisan politics. It should be about serving Americans,” Shaheen said.
While letter volume is down due to the pandemic, Coletti said package volume this month is up 30 to 40% over the same period in 2019 as more residents are ordering items to be delivered to their homes.
Senate GOP working on relief bill
McConnell’s office said Senate Republicans were completing work on a proposed COVID-19 relief package that would include $10 billion for the postal service along with $300-per-week in additional federal unemployment benefits through December and money for more testing and resources for public schools.
"We're going to make sure that the ability to function going into the election is not adversely affected," McConnell told reporters while campaigning in Kentucky on Monday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called the House back into session this Saturday to vote on a $25 billion relief bill for the postal service.
The White House, House and Senate negotiators had initially agreed to $10 billion for the postal service before those talks broke off two weeks ago.
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump campaign fundraiser with business logistics experience, has agreed to testify before a House committee about this controversy next Monday.
Janice Kelble, a retired letter carrier, is legislative director of the New Hampshire postal union local.
“We have been really hurt during this pandemic. We really need the stimulus just like the hotels, the cruise line,” Kelble said.
Robert Baker, president of the state chapter of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association, said the postal service risks losing senior employees.
“I have heard from carriers already. They have just about had enough. They are getting ready to walk away,” Baker said.