The Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
John Tabor, who serves as chairman of the festival’s board of directors, said on Friday that they explored a variety of options before making the “tough but necessary” call.
“We tried any way we could to try and do a season with smaller crowds and social distancing or limit it to residents only. We looked at those scenarios. We were determined to have a season if we could,” Tabor said during a phone interview on Friday morning.
It was ultimately determined by the board that small, socially distanced crowds or a partial season would not cover the costs of running the festival, which has offered public shows since 1974.
According to its website, the festival draws in nearly 250,000 people each season. People are typically asked for a nominal, voluntary gate donation.
Tabor said they will focus on coming back next summer better than ever.
“It allows us to focus on 2021. Hopefully, there will be a vaccine. Hopefully, you can have large gatherings. We can get the best talent, the best musical productions, the best concert artists,” Tabor said.
In order to do so, festival organizers are depending on the support of the community. It is anticipated that by closing for the 2020 season, the organization will have over $1 million in lost revenue.
“The good news is that this community has stepped up many times over the festival’s 46-year history, and we do not take that support lightly or for granted. If you love Prescott Parks Arts Festival as much as we do, we ask for your help in this time of crisis,” Festival Vice Chair Elisabeth Robinson said in a statement.
Former Portsmouth City Councilor Josh Denton, who proposed a permanent covered stage for the arts festival as part of the Prescott Park Master Plan while in office, said the closure of the festival for the season will affect the entire business community. Before and after shows, visitors who travel to Portsmouth for the evening eat at local restaurants, enjoy drinks at the bars and shop in the city’s downtown boutiques.
Denton is encouraging people to support the festival if they have the financial ability to do so.
“It’s a beacon of light that draws people to Portsmouth. We need to make sure it comes back stronger than ever before,” Denton said.