Four New Hampshire State Prison employees and three parole office workers are currently not on the job after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to a running tally that the state Corrections Department reports on its website.
According to the website, no inmates have come down with the disease. But only a fraction of Corrections Department inmates — 10 among the 2,433 currently incarcerated — have been tested.
Meanwhile, Hillsborough County corrections officials announced Tuesday that a Valley Street jail employee tested positive for the disease.
The worker — officials did not specify the position — last worked at the jail on a third shift on April 22. Jail officials have identified every physical space and every person that the employee came in contact with.
“Those persons who were within close physical proximity to be considered at risk of exposure under CDC and State guidelines have been notified and will be quarantined if recommended by those guidelines,” a statement reads.
Physical spaces have been disinfected and deep cleaned, the statement reads. The jail housed 168 inmates on Monday.
The Corrections Department stressed that its tally of workers does not differentiate between sworn officers and other employees. In total, the Corrections Department employs 823 people.
The positive test results came from seven employees at the State Prison for Men, one at the women’s prison and three in probation/parole. Three have returned to their job at the state prison and the sole positive test at the women’s prison has returned to work.
Of the 10 inmates tested, six were tested at the state prison, three at the women’s prison and one at the northern correctional facility in Berlin.
Corrections spokesman Laura Montenegro said current CDC guidelines call for testing prison inmates who show symptoms. However, the state has started mass testing at nursing homes and shelters.
According to the Corrections Department website, officials have increased sanitation procedures at prison facilities. Staff are required to wear a fabric face mask in just about all settings.
It also said that surgical masks “will be used for any resident” who is COVID-19 symptomatic. Those who are COVID-19 confirmed must wear surgical or fabric masks when outside their isolation unit or in the presence of any staff.
Montenegro said no people have qualified for medical parole since the beginning of the pandemic. As of April 1, two inmates had been released to administrative home confinement.