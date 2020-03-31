Eleven people in New Hampshire will likely die from COVID-19 on April 21, the peak day for such deaths in the state under projections released this week by a university affiliated research center.
On that day, the state will be short 81 intensive care beds, according to the projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent global health research center at the University of Washington. It also said that 131 invasive ventilators will be needed.
“In addition to a large number of deaths from COVID-19, the epidemic in the U.S. will place a load well beyond the current capacity of hospitals to manage, especially for (intensive care unit) care,” wrote Institute director Christopher J.L. Murray.
By early August, 337 New Hampshire people will have died from the pandemic, the Institute predicts.
The projected toll takes into account the trajectory of COVID-19 cases and the capacity of hospitals to handle a surge in patients.
New Hampshire state officials have resisted giving hard numbers. For example, last week, Health and Human Services Department spokesman Jake Leon said state officials expect a surge of between 1,700 and 1,900 beds needed.
But he did not estimate how many people will have the disease or die from it. He said then that it was too early to know what the ultimate need will be.
New Hampshire has so far had a small number of deaths -- only three as of Monday, according to state officials. Vermont, which has reported slightly fewer cases of COVID-19 than New Hampshire, had logged 13 deaths as of Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the New Hampshire National Guard announced on Monday that it has activated 45 Guardsmen and will have nine surge facilities in place around the state by the end of this week.
The facilities -- in Manchester, Durham, Keene, Concord, Plymouth, Littleton, Lebanon and two in Nashua -- will provide up to 1,600 beds for patients infected with COVID-19.
The Guard also is working with hotels and others in the hospitality industry to identify lodging for first responders, health care workers and people displaced by the crisis, it said.
The Institute’s projections are broken down by state and include the country as a whole. It estimates there will be 83,967 COVID-19-related deaths by Aug. 4.
That is lower than a recent number cited by President Trump, 100,000 to 200,000 projected deaths. The president provided no time frame for that projection.
Like the institute, the Trump projection is based on expectations that social distancing and other preventive measures will be maintained and successful.
On its website, the Institute said it used data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from World Health Organization websites and local and national governments. It forecast deaths and hospital utilization based on COVID-19 utilization data from select locations.