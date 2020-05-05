State and local officials want to limit crowds at Hampton Beach by cutting parking availability in half and closing down a section of Ocean Boulevard to create “a walking mall.”
The proposal will be presented to the task force created by Gov. Chris Sununu to develop plans to reopen the state’s economy in phases amid the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the biggest challenges will be letting Hampton Beach businesses open while controlling the large crowds that often fill Ocean Boulevard during the warmer months.
Hampton Police Chief Rich Sawyer outlined the proposal to restrict parking and shut down part of Ocean Boulevard during a selectmen’s meeting Monday night.
The plan, which will be reviewed by the state task force before going to the governor, was developed after talks with representatives from public safety, public health, state parks and the lodging, restaurant and retail sectors.
While New Hampshire’s modified stay-at-home order remains in effect until May 31 and Seacoast beaches are closed until then, officials have come up with a plan they think will allow businesses to begin to reopen safely.
The key issue, Sawyer said, is parking. He expressed concern about maintaining social distancing and other safety issues if all parking spaces are available.
Sawyer said the 50% reduction was a “flexible” number. The goal is to have the new parking plan in place by May 18 -- the date restaurants can begin offering outdoor, sit-down dining.
If 50% fewer spaces doesn't work, the number could be increased to 60%.
Parking along Hampton Beach and other coastal beaches has been prohibited to discourage visitors from hot spots in Massachusetts and elsewhere, but they have continued to visit, finding places to park and walk or driving up the coast.
“As we’ve seen during this crisis, people are still coming up here. They’re not able to stop anywhere, but it is creating a lot of traffic on our roadways,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer said last Sunday's traffic rivaled the volume normally seen on the Fourth of July.
“We had traffic backed up from the High Street lights all the way back to Boar’s Head. So how do we manage that when we actually start opening up businesses that we don’t have all of these people inundate us and overwhelm us and create a situation where we just have to shut it back down?”
Under the plan, the 311 spaces in the lot in front of the police station would be cut to 150, with empty spaces between vehicles.
The governor, who will have to sign off on the plan after the task force reviews it, likely would have to issue an executive order to address private parking lots, Sawyer said.
For businesses to operate safely, Sawyer said, they must have more opportunities to offer outdoor service.
He said the best way to accomplish that would be to close down part of Ocean Boulevard and turn the street into “a walking mall.”
The shutdown would be similar to what happens during the annual Seafood Festival, which closes down Ocean Boulevard from H Street to near Mrs. Mitchell’s Gift Shop.
Under the plan, Sawyer said the closure would be extended to N Street. Ashworth Avenue, which is typically a one-way street, would have two-way traffic from N Street to the Ashworth By the Sea hotel.
The traffic pattern would allow people going north on Ocean Boulevard to turn left onto N Street to Ashworth Avenue, where drivers could continue heading north or south. Sawyer said they could turn right into what is known as the “south lot” and travel to the exit at H Street. Drivers would then take H Street to Ashworth Avenue, where they could also go north or south.
If the governor accepts the proposal, Sawyer said the next step would be determining where outdoor tables could be set up in accordance with social distancing requirements.
“All of those things are being worked out as we speak, but I’m confident that in some way, shape or form, come May 18 we’ll be able to shut down Ocean Boulevard, get that in place early enough so people get used to it,” he said.
Sawyer said the town will try to get the word out about the parking plan and Ocean Boulevard closure, but he expects people could be sitting in traffic for hours, especially for the first couple of weekends.
Selectman Rusty Bridle said that while he was at the beach Sunday, he saw drivers parking on side streets because Ocean Boulevard parking was closed. He asked whether street parking should be restricted to residents only.
Sawyer said parking on the side streets will be limited to residents, and other parking will be prohibited or allowed only for delivery vehicles or guests being dropped off at hotels.