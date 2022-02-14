CONCORD — A key House committee embraced Monday protections for health care providers who prescribe off-label prescription drugs for their patients.
This campaign for reform started after state Rep. Betty Gay, R-Salem, learned none of her local pharmacies would fill a doctor’s prescription for ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug that has developed an ardent following for its controversial off-label use as a COVID-19 treatment.
She sought a bill to prevent any doctor or pharmacists from facing discipline for prescribing an off-label drug (HB 1466).
State Rep. Erica Layon, R-Derry and a former stock analyst specializing in medical devices, led a bipartisan working group to rewrite the legislation.
The reworked plan extends this protection to doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants for using off-label drugs as long as the decision was based on “sound, scientific medical evidence” or the health care provider had the signed, informed consent of the patient who wanted the drug.
The bill subjects providers to the same “standard of care” in using these drugs as they have in prescribing labeled medications, Layon said.
“This provides that protection and that clarity that we need,” Layon said.
Rep. Gary Woods, D-Bow, and the past president of the New Hampshire Medical Society, said the compromise language allayed his concerns about the original legislation.
“I feel more comfortable with the way this is worded that it would protect the physicians as well as the patients,” said Woods, a retired, hand surgeon.
Can still go after 'off the wall' prescribing
Rep. Jerry Knirk, D-Freedom, and another retired surgeon, said this allows authorities to go after any medical providers who do something with off-label drugs that is “off the wall with no evidence.”
The House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee endorsed the bill’s rewrite, 22-0; it goes to the full House for a vote in the coming weeks.
Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, shared that her husband survived longer with advanced prostate cancer because he was treated with an off-label drug used to treat breast cancer.
“We had four years that we wouldn’t have had together,” Weber said.
Prescribing drugs for off-label use is common. According to national health experts, as many as 20% of drugs given to patients are for other than their primary use.
For example, Cialis and Viagra, used to treat erectile dysfunction, were approved by the Food and Drug Administration to assist with circulation ailments.
When the pandemic hit, the prescribing of some drugs became highly charged when then-President Donald Trump promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive drug against COVID-19. Trump’s statement led to a national run on the drug.
In response, health care officials here and in other states approved restrictions on prescribing, for fear the states would run out of the medication to be used on the sickest patients.
Following research in June 2020, the FDA revoked its emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine and no longer recommends doctors prescribe the drug for COVID-19.
Animal parasitic was popular COVID-19 treatment
Ivermectin, broadly used for the treatment of parasites in animals, has been approved by the FDA for humans in tablet form to treat some parasitic worms and as a topical application for head lice and skin irritations.
Its use is not authorized or approved by the FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The agency on its website cautions that the drug “has not been shown to be safe or effective for these indications.”
The FDA has warned, “There’s a lot of misinformation around, and you may have heard that it’s OK to take large doses of ivermectin. It is not OK.”
Nevertheless, thanks to social media and internet chatter, ivermectin became widely sought by people in certain quarters for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms.
The drug became so popular outside the medical mainstream that many who were denied a prescription by a physician were obtaining it from farming supply companies and self-medicating.