Anti-mask protests outside Gov. Chris Sununu’s home in Newfields have prompted town officials to pass a law banning picketing near residences.
Newfields selectmen adopted the ordinance on Dec. 22 following demonstrations organized by Absolute Defiance, a group opposed to the governor’s statewide mask mandate to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The ordinance makes it “unlawful for any person to engage in picketing before or about the residence or dwelling of any individual in the town of Newfields.”
Violators can be fined up to $100 for each offense.
Absolute Defiance is still planning protests outside the governor’s home, but founder Frank Staples said the group is calling them “vigils” and that participants have been told not to carry signs. The first “vigil” was expected to be held Monday night.
“It’s obviously a direct response to us exercising our First Amendment rights,” said Staples, adding that he believes the town could face “serious potential lawsuit liability” if it enforces the ordinance.
“They didn’t even define picketing. Good luck trying to enforce that in court,” he said.
Sununu’s brother, Michael, was among the three selectmen who approved and signed the ordinance. According to minutes of the board’s Dec. 8 meeting, he encouraged the board not to adopt the ordinance at that meeting because he felt the public should have more time to weigh in. It was approved last week after the final reading.
According to the Dec. 8 minutes, Police Chief Nathan Liebenow said the ordinance resulted from protests on Hemlock Court that began with about 70 to 90 people, prompting complaints from nearby residents. The picketing was described as “boisterous and disturbing.”
Liebenow told selectmen that the protests have affected the tranquility of the neighborhood and strained his department, which has been assisted by New Hampshire State Police.
“The intention of this ordinance is not to suppress or violate anyone’s constitutional right to free speech. It is an effort to balance people’s right to live without disturbance and harassment in their own homes,” the minutes said.
According to Liebenow, violators will be warned and told about the ordinance, but if they fail to comply, they’ll be fined.
Hemlock Court resident Jeffrey Feenstra said that protesters are “harassing neighbors with rude, obnoxious behavior, shouting obscenities and are now blocking the path to the country store,” the minutes said.
Staples said Monday the protests have been “entirely peaceful other than maybe some words exchanged between people.”
He said that some “YouTube personalities” from Massachusetts and Connecticut attended one of the protests and caused some problems.
“We’re not walking up to (Sununu’s house) banging on his doors. We’re not trying to tar and feather the guy. We’d like to talk to the guy. We’d like him to answer his emails,” Staples said.
Robert Quinn, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Safety, urged selectmen to support the ordinance.
He told selectmen at the Dec. 8 meeting that the incidents have resulted in “significant, unanticipated and unsustainable costs” for state police.
Assistant Attorney General Matthew Broadhead, chief legal counsel for the state police, also advocated for the ordinance at the meeting, saying it’s similar to one affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court in another case. He also described how the governor, his family and neighbors have been verbally harassed.
Neither Michael Sununu nor fellow selectmen Christopher Hutchins and James Thompson III could be reached for additional comment Monday afternoon.