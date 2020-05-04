After hikers from all over New England started to crowd around Purgatory Falls, Lyndeborough’s Board of Selectmen decided to shut down the area, and prosecute violators for trespassing.
The board voted last week to close off access to both the Upper and Lower Falls trail systems after people began crowding the area last week. Town Administrator Russ Boland said it is understandable people would show up.
“It’s a very nice area and folks are just trying to get out and exercise,” Boland said.
The problem was that police were seeing 70 to 80 cars a day cram into the no parking areas of Purgatory Falls Road, creating a traffic and safety hazard, Boland said. Only half the cars spotted had New Hampshire license plates, Boland said. The rest were from all over.
“There were a few out of state license plates, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and even one from Florida,” he said.
Boland said aside from the traffic concerns, the hikers were not practicing good conservation skills when they went into the woods.
“There was an awful lot of trash there,” he said.
After hearing complaints from residents, the board voted to shut down the Lyndborough access to the falls trail system. Boland said it is hard to tell if people hiking the trail were keeping a safe social distance from other hikers, but the board made the decision based on the traffic problems and the trash issue.
Purgatory Falls is a series of three waterfalls made by Purgatory Brook that stretches more than five miles from the upper falls in Lyndeborough near the Mont Vernon town line to the lower falls trail that reaches the Souhegan River in Milford. The upper falls used to be a large tourist attraction in the 1920s.
Lyndeborough’s selectmen said in a statement released late last week that people who violate the order can be charged with criminal trespassing.
Boland said the town hopes to open the area back up soon, but will wait until the state reopens all parks and beaches once it is safe to do so.