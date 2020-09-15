The Puritan Backroom restaurant became the fourth Manchester restaurant since Saturday to shut down for coronavirus-related reasons when it announced Tuesday it is temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Management at Cafe La Reine on Elm Street also announced Tuesday that the popular coffee house would close “out of an abundance of caution” to allow staff to be tested for COVID-19, though no employees had tested positive as of Tuesday morning.
Campo Enoteca and bluAqua Restrobar, both on Elm Street, announced over the weekend they would temporarily close after staff at both eateries tested positive for the virus.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Puritan Backroom said it would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, as management works with city health officials to follow protocols. According to the post, the employee who tested positive was a bartender who last worked on Saturday, Sept. 12.
“While this employee is asymptomatic, we feel it is best to err on the side of caution and take a brief operational pause,” Puritan's post said. “The health and safety of our guests and employees is of utmost importance, and we will be taking a number of steps over the next couple days to ensure that feeling of trust.”
In the post, Puritan management said the bartender learned Saturday at work about being “in close contact with someone else that was asymptomatic but tested positive for the virus.”
“The employee learned of that positive test at noon on Saturday, and the employee was immediately asked to leave the Puritan, get tested for the virus, and to quarantine pending test results,” the post said.
Restaurant management said it has identified all other employees who may have been in close contact with the bartender, and are requiring them to provide a negative COVID-19 test before returning to work. The Puritan also hired a professional cleaning crew using an EPA certified hospital-grade disinfectant to clean the restaurant.
“We understand these are unprecedented times, and we appreciate your support and patience as we do our best to safely navigate through them together,” the Puritan Backroom wrote Tuesday.
Management at Cafe La Reine announced on Instagram early Tuesday it was closing temporarily to allow staff to be tested for COVID-19.
“We will re-open once all tests come back negative, as expected,” the Instagram post reads. “At this time no staff member has tested positive, but we have chosen to get tested as an added precaution. We will let you know when we are expected to re-open so we can continue to serve the downtown Manchester community safely.”