CONCORD – A bill to prevent employers from making a COVID-19 vaccination a precondition for employment got the endorsement of a House policy committee on Wednesday.
The House Labor, Industrial and Rehabilitative Services Committee on Wednesday voted, 11-9, to ban a vaccine mandate in the workplace. The amendment was added to a Senate-passed bill (SB 123) to ensure that New Hampshire residents aren’t charged for getting a COVID-19 test at work.
Health care providers would be exempt from the ban, which means hospitals, nursing homes and other industry employers could require their workers to be vaccinated.
The ban on making workers get the shot would be lifted once the COVID-19 vaccine was “fully approved” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
All Republicans on the committee approved the bill, and all Democrats opposed it.
“This helps people if they don’t want to take it (the vaccine) to still get a job,” said Rep. Will Infantine, R-Manchester, who chairs the committee.
“This amendment adds value. We should not be allowing employers to require a vaccination that has not gone through a full battery of tests,” said Rep. Andrew Prout, R-Hudson.
Rep. Manny Espitia, D-Nashua, said the change makes less likely the original bill will become law.
“We have just poisoned-pill a pretty good bill,” Espitia said.
On Tuesday the House Executive Departments and Administration Committee tied, 9-9, over a broader amendment that would prevent businesses from asking customers if they were vaccinated.
It would also put the Legislature in charge of deciding whether schools in the future could require their students to be vaccinated.
This committee voted, 9-9, on both a GOP-backed amendment and a Democratic alternative. The tie vote means the bill (SB 155) goes to the full House of Representatives for a vote next month without any recommendation.
House Deputy Democratic Leader David Cote of Nashua condemned the GOP moves, which he said endorsed “conspiracy theories” about the vaccine’s safety.
“Our business community has persevered through the pandemic by taking sensible actions to protect their employees and customers and deserve the freedom to continue making those decisions,” Cote said.