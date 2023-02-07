CONCORD — To avoid having children inadvertently receive vaccinations without a parent’s knowledge, a bill is proposing to bar public schools from hosting vaccination clinics for kids during school hours.
Yari Perez, a single mother from Nashua, said she was shocked to learn her 7-year-old daughter had been given a flu shot without her permission last September.
“Not only did I not understand how this could have possibly happened, but my daughter did not understand how I could have allowed this — why I would do this to her without giving her a ‘heads up’ and why I wasn’t there to go through this scary moment with her,” Perez said in written testimony provided to the House Education Committee Tuesday.
“No mother should have to care for an avoidable incident like this after the fact.”
State public health officials confirmed there have been two cases in the past year or more in which vaccines were given without the proper parental consent as required under state law.
“We are aware of the two instances that occurred but to our knowledge that did not involve the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Ryan Tannian, bureau chief with the state Division of Public Health Services.
One was Perez’ daughter at Nashua’s Birch Hill Elementary School; the other is believed to have been given to a 5-year-old kindergarten student in Rochester.
Since 2017, 37,000 school-aged children and staff have received the flu vaccine at school clinics, Tannian said.
The bill (HB 539) from Rep. Jim Kofalt, R-Windham, would prevent public schools from being able to open vaccine clinics for children during school hours. Such clinics could not take place within two hours before or after the ending of school each day.
The bill also would require that a parent or guardian would have to be present when any child receives a vaccine.
“We were assured that incidents like this are rare, and that the state would be diligent in making sure that it did not happen again,” Kofalt said of the Nashua incident. “Several weeks later, it happened again.”
Rep. Heather Raymond, D-Nashua, said her city’s school officials responded well to the unfortunate case in her district.
“The school board took this very seriously. We felt this was completely unacceptable,” said Raymond who urged the panel to kill this bill.
Conflicting testimony
Over the course of several hours, the House panel heard conflicting testimony with some school officials, nurses and human service advocates saying school clinics are vital source of health protection for families.
Carla Smith of Fremont is a registered nurse who has worked as a school nurse as well.
“I held annual flu clinics for faculty and staff that were well received. Participation was voluntary and brought preventative health to the people at their place of employment (vs. the need to take time off from work),” Smith wrote in written testimony.
“This bill would impact the workforce greatly and I urge you to oppose it.”
Opponents said there are plenty of options for families to get vaccines outside of a school setting.
“Let’s teach our children in the schools and not turn them into medical clinics,” said Rep. J.R. Hoell, R-Dunbarton.
Online, 192 people signed up to back the bill and 190 were against it.
The legislation is one of only a couple of bills dealing with vaccinations in 2023. By contrast, vaccine legislation dominated the political landscape in 2022 with nearly two dozen bills drawing large crowds both for and against state policies regarding vaccinations for COVID-19 and other ailments.
The hearing on the school vaccinations bill drew about three dozen people, even though it did not begin until nearly two hours after its scheduled time. Perez came to the hearing but had to leave before it started.