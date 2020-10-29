After two people at Hillside Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, so many teachers have to quarantine that district administrators decided the school does not have enough staff to stay open.
Anyone who spends more than a few minutes within 6 feet of someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus is supposed to stay home for two weeks, or until they test negative for COVID-19.
Though there were only two COVID-19 cases at Hillside Middle School, enough other people have to quarantine that the school is forced to close down, explained Superintendent John Goldhardt in a news release.
“We are simply not able to operate the school in person with the current number of staff who are now quarantined,” Goldhardt said. “For this reason, we must push the entire school to remote status through at least Nov. 16. We will reassess the situation as that date gets closer, and hope to get students back into the building as soon as possible.”
Hillside Middle School students were dismissed early on Thursday. They will not return to the school building until at least Monday, Nov. 16.