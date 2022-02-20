LONDON - After being cloistered away from the public for long stretches of the pandemic, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for the coronavirus and was experiencing "mild cold like symptoms," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Sunday.
The 95-year-old monarch was expecting to continue "light duties" at Windsor Castle over the coming week, the palace said, and will continue to "receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines."
Her son and heir, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus and went into isolation 10 days earlier, after being at Windsor with the queen. Charles's wife, Camilla, has since had a positive test, as well.
The palace did not release any further information on Sunday. It does not normally comment on medical matters involving the monarch. In January 2021, it did reveal that she had received her first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Many royal watchers assume she has had a full complement of shots. Charles and Camilla have each had two initial jabs and a booster, according to their office at Clarence House, which has been more open about health matters.
Under the current rules in England, the queen is supposed to isolate for at least five days. But the British government plans to lift restrictions this week.
Within minutes of the palace's announcement, messages of support for the monarch poured in.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, "I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health."
Leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer wished the queen "good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma'am."
"The commitment Her Majesty the Queen has shown to our country continues to be unwavering," tweeted London Mayor Sadiq Khan, as he wished her a "swift and safe recovery" from the virus.
There was less panic than there might have been earlier in the pandemic.
When Johnson tested positive in March 2020, Downing Street prompted anger by emphasizing that he was in good spirits and continuing to work - until he was rushed to the hospital. Britons only learned from him afterward how serious his case was, that nursing staff had sat by his bedside throughout the night, not sure if he would make it.
At this point, many leaders in Europe and around the world have had the virus - and recovered. Indeed, Prince Charles has had it twice.
Still, there has been widespread concern about the health of the queen, a symbol of stability who is this year celebrating 70 years on the throne.
A combination of health issues and coronavirus restrictions has kept her mostly away from public engagements for the past five months.
The queen was hospitalized overnight in October for what the palace said were "preliminary investigations" and afterward was advised to rest. She sprained her back in November, the palace said.
In the latest video clips and photographs, taken at Windsor Castle and the Sandringham Estate, she can be seen walking with the aid of a cane.
She has missed high-profile events, including a Remembrance Sunday service to honor the country's war dead, a staple on the royal calendar, and the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, where Britain acted as host.
She has continued to receive ambassadors and dignitaries, but mostly virtually.
She did have an in-person engagement this past week, though. On Wednesday, she met at Windsor with the outgoing defense services secretary, Royal Navy Rear Admiral James Macleod, and his successor, Major General Eldon Millar. She could be heard responding to a question about her wellbeing. The monarch pointed to her leg or her cane, and quipped, "Well, as you can see, I can't move."
The queen is also scheduled to attend several events in March, including a diplomatic reception at Windsor Castle on March 2 and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14. A "service of thanksgiving" for her late husband, Prince Philip, is scheduled for March 29 at Westminster Abbey.
Philip, her husband of 73 years, died in April after a short illness. The queen was forced to sit alone at the funeral because of covid restrictions.
On the whole, it has been a painful year for the queen and royal family. Her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, told Oprah Winfrey last March that they felt the palace was especially out-of-touch on issues such as mental health and racism. Last week, her second son, Prince Andrew, settled a sexual abuse lawsuit brought by a woman who says she was trafficked to him by his former friend, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.