A rabbi in Durham has partnered with a group of volunteers to distribute to-go kits for people who will be celebrating the beginning of the Jewish holiday Passover at home this year.
Passover begins after sundown on Wednesday and ends on April 16. The Seder is a ritual feast that marks the beginning of Passover.
“This year, unfortunately, we are not able to get together. So we decided we want to supply the community with Seder to go kits for every person,” Rabbi Berel Slavaticki of the UNH & Seacoast Chabad Jewish Center said in a statement on Monday.
Slavaticki and his volunteers have put together more than 100 kits, which were being distributed Monday. According to a press release, each includes a Haggadah, the text that depicts Jewish people’s liberation from slavery in Egypt; instructions for the dinner; a bottle of kosher wine; handmade matzah; and key components of the Sedar plate.
The food has been packaged in sealed containers and handled according to guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We might not be with our friends or family, but I believe we can be there in spirit,” Slavaticki said. “When we are all eating the same matzah at the same time, that’s reunity, that’s beautiful.”