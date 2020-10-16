Students in kindergarten through third grade at Lamprey River Elementary School in Raymond will now be required to wear face masks after school officials revised their rules.
The initial school reopening plan when in-person classes began last month mandated that only those students in grades 4 through 12 had to wear face coverings while it was recommended for the younger grades, but that changed at the urging of Raymond School Board member Janice Aresnault.
At a meeting last week, Arsenault said she felt the school’s policy had put students and teachers at risk.
“I think to say K through three were just encouraged to wear masks was a big disservice to the students and the teachers in those grades,” she told the board.
Arsenault said the district should make accommodations for any students with special needs.
She pointed out that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that anyone over the age of 2 wear a mask.
Under the revised policy, the younger students must wear masks when they’re inside, on the school bus or outside when they’re not able to practice social distancing.
Masks don’t need to be worn when students are eating and drinking as long as they’re 6 feet apart.
Preschool students will not be required to wear masks.
The school district is prohibiting the use of face shields, gaiters and gaiters and masks with exhalation valves. Options for students with disabilities who can’t wear a mask include increasing their social distance, face shields or plexiglass barriers.
Principal Laura Yacek said mask wearing in the elementary school has been successful. Students have been wearing them for most of the day in the classroom and taking mask breaks at certain times while seated at their desks and sitting 6 feet apart.
“The students have been very safe. They’ve listened to their teachers. There’s a lot of teaching going on, but the teaching really isn’t required. I think the parents have done a great job encouraging the kids prior to starting school that they’re important and I think it’s going really well,” she said.