New Life Church in Raymond has decided to close for services this Sunday after several people who attend the church tested positive for COVID-19.
The church made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday.
According to the church, those who were impacted have gone through the reporting process and completed the procedure for contact tracing.
The state Department of Health and Human Services had asked the church to suspend services while its safety procedures were reviewed and contact tracing was completed.
While the state cleared the church to reopen effective Nov. 5, the church said it would not be open for services this Sunday due to the increasing number of positive cases in the Raymond area. The state reported 21 cases in Raymond on Friday.
The church is expected to reopen on Nov. 15.