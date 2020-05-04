Richard Little wasn’t sure what to do when a $1,200 stimulus payment arrived Monday for his mother, Lillian Whitcomb of Manchester.
She died in August 2018.
"My wife called and told me a check arrived for my mom," the Raymond man said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. "We’re just not sure what to do with it. We received our stimulus money a couple weeks ago. I’d rather see the money go to some of the businesses around that are hurting."
Little said he is the executor of his late mother’s estate. He filed and paid her taxes through the end of 2018 following her death.
When COVID-19 began spreading across the United States, businesses were shut down and millions of people were told to stay at home. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act, was passed by Congress and signed into law in March to provide over $2 trillion in economic relief.
Many people who filed taxes received their stimulus checks via direct deposit last month.
Little said he worries checks sent out in error to people who have died may be delaying relief for those in need.
“It just seems like a waste of money,” he said. “We called the IRS to figure out what to do, but the message just directs you to look at their website. We couldn’t find anything online. We just want to know what we can do to return it.”
President Donald Trump addressed the issue at an April news conference after he was asked how the government was going to get the money back.
“It’s like anything that was sent out. Like sometimes you send a check to somebody wrong. Sometimes people are listed, they die and they get a check,” Trump said.
Last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told The Wall Street Journal the money should be returned. Mnuchin told The WSJ the department is checking databases, but there may be scenarios where they “missed something” and relatives of deceased people are getting the payments, which are based on 2018 and 2019 tax returns.
A Union Leader reporter couldn’t find anything on the IRS website about it.
A spokeswoman for the Treasury Department told several media outlets the department will be issuing guidance on how to return the money shortly.