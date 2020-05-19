Some businesses that offer outdoor attractions in New Hampshire were caught off guard by the governor’s announcement Monday they can reopen immediately.
AG Paintball in Weare reopened Tuesday, while others will take days or weeks to get their operations back up and running.
One thing is for certain: People are ready to get out of their homes.
“We were kind of thrown off by it because all the other businesses they gave the green light to had weeks to get themselves together,” said Michael Accomando, one of the owners of Mel’s Funway Park in Litchfield.
The park will open at 3 p.m. Friday, with the exception of laser tag. The attractions include go-karts, mini-golf and batting cages. The ice cream stand is also popular.
“We’ve been going through the park and getting our sanitization stations set up and getting queue lines up to keep people at six feet or more apart from each other,” Accomando said.
On Monday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced fishing charters, mini-golf, golf driving and gun shooting ranges, along with kayak and canoe rentals can open immediately. The outdoor attractions are limited to groups of 10 or fewer in keeping with an existing ban.
Not all businesses will open right away.
Saco Canoe Rental Company in Conway is aiming to open on June 6. Typically, they’d start rentals in mid-May. But peak demand runs between June 20 and Sept. 10, said owner Peter Gagne.
“We just got the regulations (Monday),” he said. “We have to train staff.”
The company has made changes to keep people safe, including limiting group sizes, arranging private shuttles for each family/group and sanitizing vans and equipment. Masks will be required in the shuttle vans.
Advance reservations are recommended with the company anticipating to operate on a more limited basis compared to previous years. Not all trips will be offered.
“There is a lot of pent-up demand,” Gagne said. “People are stir crazy.”
Legends Golf & Family Recreation in Hooksett will open at 10 a.m. Friday, according to its website.
“We are preparing the grounds and working to minimize COVID-19 risks to our customers,” the website reads. “At this time: Guests must bring their own clubs, bats, helmets and chairs.”
AG Paintball, which is open year-round, had one of its busiest starts to the year in its 32-year history before it came to a “grinding halt” because of the pandemic.
Owner Aric Lantiegne said they had been working with Sununu’s reopening task force about reopening.
“It wasn’t a huge surprise, especially with Massachusetts opening their outdoor recreation, but it was nice to hear finally,” he said. “My phone hasn’t stopped ringing from the regulars.”
The business has had deep-cleaning procedures in place for years and will continue to do so to keep customers and staff safe. Indoor spaces have been adapted to better promote social distancing.
“We are lucky enough to have almost no high contact areas,” Lantiegne said. “We are out in the woods and you really don’t need to touch anything to play paintball.”
Mel’s Funway Park typically opens the last weekend in March, depending on the weather.
“It was a very big hit on the company,” Accomando said. “We still kept our full-time employees all employed during that time period. We continued to work on the park and keep the park clean and improve the park.”
Accomando thought he’d have a couple of weeks to hire back part-time employees.
The company lost about a quarter of the season. School groups and corporate gatherings have been put on hold. However, the company is preparing restrictions to hold small birthday parties within state regulations.
“I think it will be a very slow start at the beginning, until people feel a little more comfortable,” Accomando said.
Other changes include washing stations, staff wearing masks and plexiglass barriers. Signs will encourage social distancing and picnic tables will be more spread out than before.
“Hopefully, by mid-June we’ll be back to 50%, 60%, 70% of the business that we would ordinarily do,” he said.
The park will remain open on Memorial Day. The hours will be 3 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and 12:30 to 8:30 for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
“We know that it is not going to be like holiday weekends of the past. We understand that,” Accomando said. “But we look forward to dusting off all the equipment and getting things fired up for people.”