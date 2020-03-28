If the opposite of addiction is human connection, what happens when social isolation is the order of the day?
In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the recovery community is finding new ways to connect, with virtual meetings, counseling sessions, even yoga classes. Those struggling with substance-use disorders can get together to share their challenges and ways of coping.
But it’s tough.
“I feel lost,” one woman admitted in an online meeting Thursday evening hosted by SOS Recovery Community Organization on the Seacoast. “This is really hard for me, this whole shutdown of everything,” she said.
John Burns, director of SOS, said while his organization’s three locations, in Dover, Rochester and Hampton, are closed to the public, staff are still answering phones from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
His staff is doing intakes by phone and connecting people with recovery coaching and peer support. SOS is partnering with Philadelphia-based Unity Recovery to host virtual meetings numerous times a day.
“We have the ability to do just about anything that we have always done through Zoom,” Burns said.
The community itself is stepping up, he said. “I think keeping busy and keeping occupied and trying to find ways to help others is the key to staying healthy,” he said.
Caring for moms
The coronavirus crisis has been both a professional and personal challenge for Kerry Norton, executive director of Hope on Haven Hill, which has two residential treatment centers for pregnant and parenting women.
About a week ago Norton developed a sore throat. By the next day, she had spiked a high fever and had a bad cough. “I had some pretty extreme symptoms,” she said.
She couldn’t get tested for COVID-19.
Nine days after her first symptoms, Norton had her first fever-free day, and she’s hoping to get back to work soon. Meanwhile, she’s been in constant contact with her staff and residents by computer. “We’re in virtual lockdown, doing all telehealth, all meetings, online,” she said.
“This has been hard,” Norton said. “This is my heart and soul. It’s another piece of me. I’ve never really not been there.”
Norton said providers are adapting to the current crisis. The local methadone clinic is allowing her licensed facility to dispense that medication. Doctors are writing longer-term prescriptions for other medication-assisted treatment.
Norton said her staff has been bringing in more self-care activities for the moms who live there. On Friday, it was foot soaks and meditation. “We are adaptable. We are resilient,” she said. “We are very used to helping women find pieces of hope in hard times,” she said.
“The biggest challenge for us is workforce.”
Five other members of her staff are home sick. She has asked other staff members to move into the recovery houses, and SOS Recovery has sent some of its social workers over to help out. So far none of the residents have gotten sick.
New ways to connect
Keith Howard, executive director of Hope for New Hampshire Recovery in Manchester, said days before his agency’s doors closed because of the crisis, his staff started collecting phone numbers and email addresses from everyone they could. “We’ve now got a robust online community,” he said.
Howard sends out a daily message of encouragement to about 600 people, and staff members make regular calls to check on people. The meetings that used to happen in person are now offered online, including Alcoholics Anonymous, Smart Recovery and “all-recovery” meetings.
But Howard worries about the people they’re not in touch with, who are struggling alone at home, in shelters or on the street. “We are not going to know about the folks that we missed, or the folks that slipped, until after this is over,” he said.
The nine locations of The Doorway, New Hampshire’s substance-use disorder treatment and recovery program, are open during regular business hours during this health crisis, and people can call 2-1-1 for help during evenings and on weekends.
“While the Doorways continue to conduct in-person meetings in addition to meeting with clients by telephone, they continue to evaluate the situation in New Hampshire and may move to telephonic and telehealth appointments,” Jake Leon, director of communications for the state Department of Health and Human Services, said on Friday.
Virtual 12-step programs
A spokesman for Alcoholics Anonymous in New Hampshire said all groups are autonomous “but have a responsibility to protect the Fellowship as a whole.”
“In keeping with these traditions, it is the hope ... that all will comply with the governor’s stay-at-home order,” he said.
South Church in Portsmouth hosted its last in-person 12-step meetings on Friday. Jennifer Leyden, the church’s office administrator, has been busy putting together a list of virtual resources people can use until in-person meetings can resume. “We need to make sure people who are struggling are getting help,” she said.
The Triangle Club in Dover, which usually hosts 44 12-step recovery meetings a week, including daily Heroin Anonymous meetings, is temporarily closed because of COVID-19 concerns. Those who normally attend in-person meetings are using Zoom and other digital platforms to stay connected, according to Bob O’Connell, the club’s former executive director.
When people enter a 12-step program, they are often advised to collect phone numbers from other people in recovery in case they need help outside the meeting hours, O’Connell said. He hopes that people will rely on that help now in addition to virtual tools. “That peer support is there, available for people,” he said. “All you have to do is pick up your phone and make a phone call,” he said.
Old practice, new platform
Yoga in Action in Stratham, which offers classes for vulnerable individuals, including cancer patients, people with disabilities and individuals in recovery, has partnered with SOS Recovery to offer free online recovery yoga classes, led by teachers using Zoom in their living rooms.
Executive Director Rochelle Jewell had her doubts at first.
“A big piece of the yoga is about connection and being able to share space with other people who might have similar experiences. So the sense of isolation is really challenging,” she said.
But she’s been surprised by how powerful even that virtual connection can be. “At the end of a session, when we’re seeing people’s faces and hearing people’s voices, it’s incredibly moving,” she said. “People have been moved to tears just by the connection.”
Dot Montoya, who has been in recovery for 10 years, discovered yoga about 2 1/2 years ago. She works as a case manager at New Generations, a shelter for women and children in Greenland, where last Monday she connected the big-screen TV to Yoga in Action’s recovery yoga class.
Adults and kids alike loved it, she said. “It was absolutely amazing.” Now she wants to make it a weekly offering.
Jewell hopes that virtual yoga classes will continue even after the crisis ends. People who were reluctant to join a class in person or who were hindered by disabilities or lack of transportation can follow along anonymously at home if they want.
“I can’t even believe I’m saying it out loud,” she said. “I can’t wait to get out and be with people, but I can see how this could be useful.”
Burns, of SOS, has seen something similar in the online recovery meetings, which one can join using a pseudonym or without showing one’s face. “All these options are available that make it a super safe place you can just drop in,” he said. “We’re definitely reaching people that would not customarily come in.”
The need for human touch
But not everyone has a smartphone, he said, and a virtual link can’t replace human connection. Social isolation and loneliness can lead to relapse and even an overdose.
SOS has a list of clients whom case workers call every day just to keep in touch, Burns said. What worries him most are the individuals who are homeless or not ready for recovery but who used to drop by the SOS centers for coffee or companionship. Now, he said, “they don’t have a place to go.”
Howard, from Hope for New Hampshire Recovery, said he hasn’t heard about an increased rate of relapse or overdoses so far, but he worries about what will happen if centers like his can’t reopen for months. “What we do is help to strengthen the whole community of recovery, and as those bits of glue get taken away, then things start to fray and fall apart,” he said.
Meanwhile, Norton from Hope on Haven Hill fears that the current public health crisis will set back much of the progress New Hampshire has made in addressing substance-use disorders.
“It’s taken a complete back seat, and it’s going to get even worse,” she said. “We’re about to have a health care system that’s not going to be able to take care of very sick people. It’s going to be all hands on deck, and that’s going to be the only focus.”
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., last week shared that very concern during a floor speech about the rescue package coming to states. “Even as we’re grappling with the impact of this coronavirus, New Hampshire is still sadly in the midst of a persistent substance misuse epidemic,” she said. “Even though we’re facing a pandemic, substance misuse doesn’t take a day off.”
Still, despite the added stress and isolation in this crisis, there are moments of grace.
At Hope on Haven Hill, a new resident who arrived two weeks ago with her 5-day-old infant celebrated her birthday the other day. Residents made her a cake and sang happy birthday, Norton said, and later that evening, during a virtual meeting, people from around the country serenaded her again.
It was, the young mother told Norton, “the best birthday of my entire life.”