Red Cross flags are popping up on the Seacoast as a way to say thanks to frontline workers, but now the aid organization is asking that the efforts stop.
“The American Red Cross understands and appreciates the motivation of community members who recently began flying the Red Cross flag to express gratitude for brave health care professionals fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines,” a statement said Wednesday.
“However, out of respect for our global mission and the significance of the emblem, we are asking people to stop using Red Cross flags in this way.”
The statement said the international Red Cross emblem is one of the most recognized symbols in the world for an important reason. During armed conflict, it means “don’t shoot” and communicates that the person, vehicle, building or equipment is providing impartial assistance.
The emblem provides protection for military medical units, transportation of the wounded and for the humanitarian aid the Red Cross provides, according to the statement.
“When the emblem is misused, it puts humanitarian workers and medical personnel at risk,” the statement from Mary Brant, communications manager for the American Red Cross of Northern New England, said.
Ted Jankowski organized the efforts to fly the Red Cross flags to show support for frontline workers. He said there are already 230 flags in circulation. Jankowski said he had been in contact with Red Cross leaders at the beginning of the effort to distribute the flags to those who wanted to show their support for doctors, nurses and EMTs.
Jankowski started flying a flag at his house on Thanksgiving and says they are now at homes around Portsmouth, New Castle, Newmarket, Barrington and Exeter.
“People feel helpless. I’ve met so many people already that come by to pick up a flag who say they feel really helpless and say, ‘This is something I can do,’” Jankowski said.
Susan Manfull of Portsmouth said when she and her husband, William, learned about the efforts of Jankowski and 89-year-old Newmarket resident Bob Hassold, they welcomed the idea of hanging a flag on their home.
“I feel strongly that frontline workers in the medical field are putting themselves on the line for the benefit of the rest of us – and the cost to them is high,” Manfull said.
Jankowski, the deputy city manager in Portsmouth from 1992 to 2004, said Thursday he spoke with leaders at the Red Cross and plans to distribute his remaining flags. He will be asking his group of volunteers if they want to continue their work using a different symbol.
“We’re still figuring out what to do next,” he said.
Stephanie Couturier, regional CEO of the American Red Cross, said the organization is impressed with Jankowski’s enthusiasm and hopes that he could rally people to participate in a blood drive to raise awareness for those who are fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines.
Couturier said the Red Cross is in need of volunteers and at its fixed site on Reservoir Avenue in Manchester, is collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma.