The American Red Cross is reporting a severe blood shortage and asking those who are healthy to donate.
"Right now, American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak," its website reads. "Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma."
In New Hampshire, Red Cross officials hope to keep as many drives open as possible.
“The need for blood is constant, and will continue even as the coronavirus outbreak grows. Blood donors and blood drive hosts play a critical role in maintaining a sufficient blood supply and are asked to keep hosting blood drives for patients who rely on lifesaving blood," said Mary Brant, a Red Cross spokeswoman.
The organization is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff.
"Donating is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood or platelets," the website reads.
The blood shortage could further impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer, according to the organization.
"One of the most important things you can do to ensure we don’t have another health care crisis on top of the coronavirus is to give now," the website reads.
Appointments can be made at: redcrossblood.org.
Blood drives are scheduled at the following locations:
Tuesday, March 17
Manchester Blood Donation Center, 425 Reservoir Avenue, Manchester, NH 03104 -- 11:15 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
St. John Neumann Church, 708 Milford Road, Merrimack, NH 03054 -- 8:30 a.m. - 01:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
Manchester Blood Donation Center, 425 Reservoir Avenue, Manchester, NH 03104 -- 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Congregational Church of Goffstown, 2 Church St., Goffstown, NH 03045 -- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
Manchester Blood Donation Center, 425 Reservoir Avenue, Manchester, NH 03104 -- 7:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Friday, March 20
Manchester Blood Donation Center, 425 Reservoir Avenue, Manchester, NH 03104 -- 7:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 Adams Pond Road, Derry, NH 03038 -- 2 p.m. - 07 p.m.