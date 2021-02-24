BEDFORD - The House of Representatives gave initial approval Wednesday for legislation that would refund business fines and annul any criminal convictions for violators of COVID-19 restrictions once the pandemic is over.
The 188-169 vote was one of the first acts on specific bills (HB 63) the House had taken during the 2021 as it met for the first of two days at the NH Sportsplex in Bedford.
“This is not just about the businesses that have been fined, but by those who fear they will be next,” said Rep. Andrew Prout, R-Hudson, the bill’s prime author. “This will allow us to chart a path to get beyond the emergency once it has passed.”
Soon after the vote, Gov. Chris Sununu sharply criticized it.
"We can't claim to support law and order, then incentivize law breaking and those who do not follow the rules," Sununu said in a statement.
"Our reasonable public health guidelines allowed us to keep our economy open. Rewarding the small handful who recklessly thwarted public health and safety after outreach and educational attempts is a complete disservice to the thousands of small businesses who worked tirelessly to keep their employees and customers safe while enabling our economy to stay open for business."
Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth, said the “clear and unmistakable message” from the bill was that there's no consequence for those who ignore emergency orders Gov. Chris Sununu issued to protect public safety in the midst of the novel coronavirus.
“Your state has chosen to reward the people who chose not to follow the rules during the worst health crisis of the past 100 years,” Meuse said.
The bill now goes to the House Finance Committee for its review.
The measure is one of about 15 bills House Republicans in 2021 have sponsored to check or erase the emergency powers for governors dealing with future emergencies.
“This is simply the beginning, the first step in addressing the pain experienced by businesses and people over the past year.” said Rep. Chris True,” R-Sandown.
Eight businesses fined total of $10,000
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office reported since the pandemic began, eight businesses have been fined a total of $10,000 for COVID-19 related violations.
This total was negotiated down in settlement agreements with the business owners.
The House meet Wednesday and Thursday in the sprawling sports complex that is the width of a football field.
The space is more than twice the size of the Whittemore Center at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, where the House met three times in 2020.
To minimize health risk, all House members were seated 12 ft. apart from one another, except for the few dozen House members who chose, for health or philosophical reasons, not to wear a mask.
Those sitting in the unmasked section were spaced 20 ft. apart, officials said.
The AG’s office ruled some time ago that Sununu’s executive order regarding a statewide mask mandate could not be enforced on the Legislature.
Both the judicial and legislative branches are separate governmental units and make their own rules, the AG decided.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, stressed all legislators on this sports playing surface had to wear a mask while entering, exiting or temporarily leaving their seat.
A federal district court judge last Monday tossed out a lawsuit House Democrats had brought to challenge Packard’s ruling that all House members had been present to take part in sessions.
About 30 House members asked for and were granted excuses for not showing up Wednesday, nearly 20 of them citing “illness.”