Men and women who worked out at least 30 minutes most days were about four times more likely to survive covid-19 than inactive people, according to an eye-opening study of exercise and coronavirus outcomes among almost 200,000 adults in Southern California.

The study found that exercise, in almost any amount, reduced people's risks for a severe coronavirus infection. Even people who worked out for as little as 11 minutes a week - yes, a week - experienced lower risks of hospitalization or death from covid than those who moved about less.