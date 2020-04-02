CONCORD — The state's criminal defense lawyers appealed to state administrators Thursday in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis to release from juvenile detention all offending youths who pose little risk to public safety.
The New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers petition is one of similar efforts ongoing in 30 states by the Juvenile Reform Project to alleviate the risk to young people who are being held at facilities such as the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester and in out-of-home placements.
Robin Malone, president of the Juvenile Reform Project, wrote the letter to Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette and David King, an administrative judge of the state's Circuit Court system.
"The Department should immediately begin using this authority to administratively discharge all youth who do not pose a serious threat to public safety (such as youth committed for property, drug, and other non-serious violent offenses, such as simple assault and/or resisting arrest or detention, or non-serious violations of parole)," Malone said.
Alternatives to detention could include home confinement or supervised oversight by probation or parole, she said.
"Even if youth are in individual cells, ventilation is often inadequate. When traveling to and from court, hearings or legal appointments, it is harder to stop the spread of a virus while handcuffed or shackled, actions which themselves require close contact with staff," Malone added.
The group also claimed shutting off visits to juvenile offenders could lead to troubling consequences.
"The lives of our juvenile clients are always complicated. But this is not a time for youth to be separated from their families and community support networks, including their attorneys," Malone added.
"Such separation will only exacerbate mental health issues and prolong and complicate addressing the underlying issues that resulted in removal from the home to begin with. Contact by phone is not sufficient for children who need face-to-face contact with those who care deeply about them."