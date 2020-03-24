Nashua school officials are worried about covering the cost of starting and maintaining remote learning while continuing to pay all district employees.
“We don’t know how long school is going to be closed,” said Superintendent Jahmal Mosley. “This is a very prodigious undertaking.”
Mosley told the school board that he doesn’t have a figure yet, but, “there are no free rides here.”
Mosley said the district faces unanticipated administrative and teacher costs, computer purchases, construction of a new web page and additional personnel time.
“There could be some financial and legal costs to special education kids as well. This hasn’t been done. Parents haven’t pushed back yet because we are still new in this process,” Mosley said.
The Nashua School District has agreed to pay all its employees, at least until April 3. Officials will revisit that if distance learning continues beyond Gov. Chris Sununu's original April 3 target date.
“We are going to pay crossing guards. We are going to pay lunch monitors,” said Dan Donovan, the district's chief operating officer.
He said none of the workers have fallen into emergency unemployment status, and the budget is sufficient to pay hourly workers until June 19.
Donovan said that even as the district deals with new costs, it could see savings in other areas.
The school district has talked to its bus service provider, First Student, about the possibility of not paying full price for bus service if remote learning continues.
“We are a property-poor town. Our real estate taxes do not afford us the budget that would afford us all of the luxuries that other towns have, and I just want the public to understand,” said the school board's Sandra Ziehm.
Adam Marcoux, president of the Nashua Teachers’ Union, thanked the school board for agreeing to pay teachers until at least April 3. He said many teachers have worked harder these past few days than they would have in the classroom, in part because they must take care of their own children as well as their teaching duties.
“We are in different times,” he said, explaining this is a transition for many staff members who are trying to manage the challenging situation.
The school district’s staff was pleased to learn they would still be paid, at least in the short term, Marcoux said.