As Gov. Chris Sununu and others work to reopen the New Hampshire economy, they’re getting advice about the importance of adult day programs from the staff and leadership of the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center in Conway.
On June 3, Sununu announced that performing arts venues, movie theaters, funeral homes and adult day care programs would be the next New Hampshire businesses to reopen. No date has been announced for when that will happen.
D.J. Bettencourt, Sununu’s policy director and liaison to the Economic Reopening Task Force, noted that opening adult day centers was challenging because their patients are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
The Reopening Task Force acknowledged, however, that reopening adult day centers was a good thing because the centers help people remain independent and keep them out of nursing homes, where the majority of New Hampshire’s COVID cases and deaths have taken place.
Sue Ruka, PhD, RN, the director of MWV Adult Day Center, is working with state officials, said spokesperson Kathy Bennett, while Julie Anne Van Dyne, the Center’s RN coordinator, has written Sununu a letter in support of reopening.
On its Facebook page, the Center encouraged people to also send letters to Sununu at governorsununu@nh.gov.
According to the center's website, adult day centers “are an essential source of support for caregivers and their loved ones, providing reliable respite care, therapeutic/health services, fun activities and positive social interaction for senior adults; adults living with dementia and/or Alzheimer’s disease; and seniors living with chronic health conditions."
In her June 7 letter, Van Dyne pointed out that she has already witnessed retail businesses, golf courses and restaurants reopen.
“If we can be open to people from out of our community and state,” she said, “then I believe that we should be able to open a much-needed resource for those living in our community.”
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the MWVADC had “already implemented a strong cleaning protocol,” she said, adding that the facility was “able to assess guests’ health on a daily basis as there is always at the minimum one nurse in the building when guests are in attendance,” more often, three.
Allowing adult day cares to reopen will let families “to go back to work and for the elderly to be safe and cared for,” said Van Dyne. “Social distancing for this population in particular can cause their dementia symptoms to worsen,” she continued, resulting in “more stress on caregivers who no longer get a break to recharge so that they can take care of their loved one.”
“Pleas re-open ADC’s as soon as possible,” Van Dyne summed up, “before caregivers feel that they need to put their loved one in a facility because they can no longer provide care without the valuable assistance that ADC’s offer.”