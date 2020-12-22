A Republican state senator has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday night.
Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting symptoms this past Saturday, a Senate spokesperson said in a statement.
Giuda is currently home recovering. All family members and friends who came into close contact with him have been notified and advised to quarantine in accordance with the NH Division of Public Health protocols, officials said.
A Senate spokesperson said in a statement that because Sen. Giuda was last at the State House on Dec. 7 outside the possible exposure window of 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms, “there is no concern for possible staff exposure.”
“We take this situation very seriously,” said state Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, in a statement. “Bob has my support and I am wishing him a very speedy recovery.”
House Speaker Dick Hinch died from COVID-19 earlier this month, one week after he was elected Speaker on Organization Day at UNH.