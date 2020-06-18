CONCORD – Restaurant and small bistro owners said they are unable to break even with their eateries half-filled to capacity indoors due to COVID-19 restrictions.
These complaints to the Economic Reopening Task Force Thursday came only three days after restaurants were allowed to be open for any indoor service.
Jay Bolduc, operating manager of T-Bones Restaurant in Laconia, said operators can’t expect their customers to come at staggered times of the day to limit crowds.
“We can’t tell our guests to get hungry at 10 p.m.,” said Bolduc who chairs the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association's board of directors.
And Michael Buckley with the Michael Timothy’s Dining Group of restaurants said increasing seating capacity isn’t the only answer.
“When we go to make the decision to go up to 100 percent, we must address the table spreading as well,” Buckley said referring to the mandate to set tables at least six feet apart.
Gov. Chris Sununu on June 5 announced restaurants could be open for indoor service on June 15.
This was the first business sector that Sununu chose to reopen in different levels depending on their location.
The governor allowed restaurants to have 100 percent capacity in the six counties where there were the least number of cases of COVID-19: Coos, Cheshire, Grafton, Belknap, Carroll and Sullivan Counties.
The order limited to 50 percent capacity in restaurants in Hillsborough, Rockingham, Strafford and Merrimack Counties that together have had nearly 90 percent of all cases of the novel coronavirus.
All restaurants limited indoors
But the operating rules state the operators of all restaurants statewide have to limit indoor seating to 50 percent capacity.
Those in the six counties are allowed to serve 100 percent of regular customers with both indoor and outdoor seating.
Leaders in the lodging and banquet room businesses also argued against their own 50 percent limits.
“It is not at all practical from an operational or an economic point of view,” said Joel Bourassa, director of regional resorts for Vacation Resort International that operates two resorts in Lincoln.
“This hurts the economy by limiting up to 50 percent of the reservations that we have to reset later on. This really has to change and soon.”
Amy LaBelle of LaBelle Winery in Amherst said these limits are making it difficult for weddings to come off this year.
“Brides are trying to plan their fall wedding. We have them saying they’ve got 150 guests for a wedding and at 50 percent capacity, that means they can have only 110,” LaBelle said.
“This is causing them to consider calling it all off. We are really in a weird holding pattern right now. I can’t stress enough that we need to have some guidance on just when we can fully open.”
Bob “Bubba” Williams of Bubba’s Bar & Grille in Newbury said he’s got four, small dining rooms and is limited to about 15 customers in each.
“We are not overcrowded even in our full capacity,” Williams said.
And Ann Masterson with the Ignite Bar & Grille in Manchester said the limits really hamper her bar business.
“We’ve got a 14-seat bar at night. If four people walk in, then it’s all full, and we can’t take anyone else,” Masterson said.