CONCORD -- Restaurant industry leaders warned Thursday many of their small businesses will close in the fall unless they are allowed to serve more customers once it becomes too cold to host outdoor dining.
Some members of the Economic Reopening Task Force agreed with this request and noted the incidence of COVID-19 in New Hampshire has remained low as the summer tourism season begins to draw to a close.
“I think at this point, I really feel we have to send a message right now to these small restaurants that really need some relief,” said Democratic state Sen. and Manchester Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh. “They are struggling in the southern part of the state with (the) 50 percent (occupancy limit).”
John Dunn II is director of operations for the Michael Timothy Dining Group Inc., which employs 350 at its establishments.
“None of our staff has gotten COVID. Our systems are working but as we get into cooler weather, we are losing half of our seating to our restaurants,” Dunn said. “The regulations on our industry will be devastating as the weather gets cool.”
Since mid-June, restaurants in Hillsborough, Rockingham, Strafford and Merrimack counties have been limited to 50 percent capacity; restaurants in the rest of the state have been able to open to full capacity as long as tables are six feet apart.
Gov. Chris Sununu created the split because 90 percent of novel coronavirus cases occurred in those four counties.
This task force in mid-July recommended restaurants be allowed to fully reopen, but Sununu resisted those calls. He did increase the number of patrons at each table from six to 10 so larger families could dine together.
This campaign for loosening restrictions became muted as many restaurant owners reopened while expanding outdoor dining options.
Fall tourism looms, increases reopening demands
With the fall tourist season approaching next month, these owners say that business model won’t work when they can only serve patrons inside.
Mike Sommers, a member of the task force, is president of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association.
“We are six to seven weeks from when outdoor dining is no longer a legitimate effort for these businesses,” Sommers said.
The industry will soon complete a set of recommendations for reopening for Sununu to consider, he added.
“When we started all this, the intent and purpose of closures was to bend the curve of this virus,” Sommers said. “We have more than done that.”
Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanborton, said next week he'll put before the task force his request to let restaurants and other commercial businesses fully reopen, as long as they comply with general rules that apply to the entire private and public sectors on the use of face coverings, disinfection and maintaining social distancing.
NH 'safe' under new metric
Recently state officials released a new metric for the virus, the effective reproductive number, that measures how many people get infected by someone who comes down with the virus.
The World Economic Forum has advised if the number is below 1, the virus is under control there; if it’s over 1, the virus there is likely to quickly spread quickly.
New Hampshire’s rate is .96, tied for 22nd in the country. The state has been slightly under 1 since July 9.
State Rep. Jeff Salloway, D-Rye, urged the task force to give state officials a few more weeks to make sure this infection rate stays low, once the state goes through Bike Week in the Lakes Region and the reopening of public schools and colleges.
“Let’s give it say three weeks. if that infectivity rate hasn’t gone up significantly, then let’s open, let’s reopen for the fall, let’s return to New Hampshire,” Salloway said.
John Nyhan, president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce, many oceanfront restaurants can't make it on indoor dining alone starting next month.
“After Labor Day, this is going to be a crucial time line,” Nyhan said.
Task force members representing retail merchants and tourist attractions urged the group to consider calling for restrictions on them to be lifted as well.