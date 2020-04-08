Out of work restaurant employees have a chance to apply for $1,000 grants through the newly formed Restaurant Strong Fund.
Samuel Adams (The Boston Beer Co.) and The Greg Hill Foundation teamed up to create the fund in 20 states, including New Hampshire. Samuel Adams donated $2 million to kickstart fundraising efforts in each state, according to its website.
Greg Hill, a host on WEEI Sports Radio Network, said on his program last week that he hopes donors will match the $2 million in order to give out at least $4 million in grants.
Last week, the fund expanded its reach to 19 more states after it launched on March 18 in Boston. It raised nearly $500,000 from 2,000 donors in its first week.
So far, $110,871 has been allocated to workers in New Hampshire. Applications have been received from 339 workers.
More than 38,632 application have been received nationwide.
The New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association is also asking for donations to the New Hampshire Hospitality Employee Relief Fund. The fund aims to give $250 to as many applicants as possible. So far, $118,275 has been raised.
The funds come as restaurants across the country have closed dine-in options and are only offering take-out or delivery to slow the spread of COVID-19.
There are more than a million restaurants in the U.S. with more than 15 million employees nationwide who are especially vulnerable, according to the fund.
“During these unprecedented times when many establishments are forced to close their doors for the greater good of our community, Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation recognize those who will take the biggest hit and offer our support,” a statement reads. “We stand with and want to extend a toast to the restaurant workers who have had our backs for so many years, from serving our favorite beers to celebrating life’s most memorable moments with us.”
Applicants must have worked a minimum of 30 hours per week (can be multiple restaurants) and have been at the same location for at least three months in one of the 20 states.
Smuttynose Brewing Company in Hampton announced last month announced a stimulus package that will pay all employees on a weekly basis, based on the average of their last several checks, including both hourly earnings and tips.
“We hope this company-paid week will ease some of the hardship we are all currently facing. We will continue this process week by week for as long as we can,” said Andrew Hart, director of hospitality. “We will continue to monitor the events in an ongoing manner and provide the best possible support for our hard-working employees.”
For more information or to donate to the New Hampshire Hospitality Employee Relief Fund go to nhlra.com.
Donations and applications to the Restaurant Strong Fund will be accepted now through April 30.
For more information on how to apply for a grant or to donate, go to restaurantstrong.org.