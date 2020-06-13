Outside the closed Joey’s Diner on Route 101A in Amherst, Peter Duffy took a break from one of his evening bike rides to make a video to post on social media.
“I want to let you know that we miss you and we hope you come back real soon,” the Merrimack resident said from outside the 1950s-style diner.
He’s not the only New Hampshire resident missing his favorite restaurant during the pandemic.
Joey’s, which closed a few days after Gov. Chris Sununu’s March 17 ban on eat-in dining to prevent the spread of coronavirus, hopes to reopen Monday, according to Jamie Arsenault, one of the managers with the restaurant group that also owns Black Forest Cafe in Amherst and Luke’s Bar and Grill in Hudson.
“We only stayed open for about three days,” she said of Joey’s. “We weren’t doing anything for takeout, so we just decided to close down.”
Starting Monday, restaurants in Hillsborough, Rockingham, Strafford and Merrimack counties will be allowed to seat up to 50% of their capacity indoors. Restaurants in the six other counties can open up to full capacity as long as tables are six feet apart.
Some restaurants converted quickly to takeout and delivery, while others decided to remain closed until they could invite diners back. Some restaurants have permanently closed, and more are expected to do so before the pandemic is over.
For the past several weeks, restaurants have become creative with outdoor dining, which Sununu allowed as part of the state’s reopening plans. The openings require masks for servers, parties of no more than six people and other restrictions, such as disposable menus and nothing standing on the tables.
The openings include chains like Bertucci’s, which will be ready to resume indoor dining in Manchester and Salem.
Joey’s Diner, which typically fills to capacity on weekends, plans to take reservations. Customers will have to wait outdoors for a table.
“A typical Saturday we’re on a wait from pretty much 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” Arsenault said. That was before the 50% capacity restriction.
Duffy can’t wait to get back to one of his favorite spots to order his usual — scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, side of blueberry pancakes, home fries, orange juice and coffee.
“They are just a major part of the community and they make it a lot more vibrant,” he said. “And we love one of the waiters (Siegfried) — he is freakin’ awesome.”
The restaurant had 22 employees before temporarily closing. Arsenault hopes they will all be back in the next several weeks.
“We are going to open on Monday and see what happens, most of the staff is ready to come back right now,” she said. “We had a few people start back (last week) to clean and get the restaurant ready.”
Much-needed ‘lifeline’
Restaurants are working hard to welcome guests back while meeting safety standards, said Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association.
“I know a lot of businesses were getting pretty desperate, so this is a lifeline,” he said. “A lot of folks are just very happy to get back to what they love.”
All restaurants will be required to make changes regardless of what county they’re located in, he said.
“I think for the most part most folks have been hanging on. We have heard of some closings and I suspect we are going to hear of some more before this is all over,” Somers said. “I think people have figured out a way to survive up until this point.”
Some of the hardest hit will be seasonal restaurants because they’ve already lost about a third of their year.
“We just don’t know what consumer demand is going to be,” Somers said.
Atmosphere
Like Joey’s, with its 1950s-style diner theme, many restaurants rely on atmosphere to draw customers.
“They are not equipped for takeout,” said Duffy, who has been a regular at Joey’s for at least five years. “Their whole thing is about the experience. The atmosphere is driven by the employees, the ownership, and the food is always top-notch.”
One of the main draws at Gauchos Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse on Lowell Street in Manchester is its buffet, which would require major changes, according to owner Clark Graves. The restaurant, which has not been open for takeout or outdoor dining, will not open Monday. They are waiting to see what the next phase might look like.
“We can’t have buffet unless we go cafeteria-style, which basically means we would have to set everything up a little differently and would have to have more personnel,” he said.
Servers — known as gauchos — would still be able to walk around and shave off pieces of slow-roasted meats, but because of supply-chain challenges, the cost would likely go up.
Meat has roughly doubled in price, Graves said. “We’re trying to figure out how that would affect what we’re doing. We are thinking realistically it will be a substantial price increase. Then you add the additional labor and you add the fact that we’re limited to a maximum of 50% of our capacity. We are not sure the math of it all makes sense.”
The company’s butcher shop, which opened last summer, has adapted to take online orders. The restaurant’s all-you-can-eat model would be tough to reconcile with a smaller number of customers, he said.
The Shaskeen Irish Pub and Restaurant on Elm Street in Manchester opened on St. Patrick’s Day for takeout to sell off its leftover corned beef dinners after the shutdown but has remained closed since.
Part of the allure is its Irish pub vibe and live music and comedy, which will look a lot different when it reopens Monday.
“We are spacing our tables in accordance with the guidelines, and one of the factors is there is no standing at the bar. So everybody has to be seated,” said owner Neal Brown. “That will be a whole new thing.”
Entertainment is only allowed outdoors, so the pub will hold off.
“It is going to be an adaptation period for everyone,” Brown said. “You’re not used to sitting at a pub, you’re used to standing with your friends … it is still going to be the Shaskeen the best we can. I’ve had regulars who haven’t seen each other in 90 days and they’re all looking to book the same time to come in to see each other.
“The extended family is coming back,” he said. “It is going to be nice in that sense.”
The new now
Buba Noodle Bar, a Vietnamese restaurant on Lowell Street in Manchester, hopes to reopen its indoor dining by next weekend.
“We are working on it to make sure we have all the safety precautions in place and make sure we have enough staff to execute outside, inside, delivery and takeout,” said owner Trumin Nguyen.
Last week, the restaurant offered sidewalk dining for the first time.
“We have more people starting to know we have outside dining, people started making reservations,” he said.
Asian cuisines are known for street food, of which Nguyen has fond memories from growing up in Vietnam.
“The best way to enjoy food in Asia is on the street. That is what it is known for,” he said. “Here we have items from Vietnam, Korea and Japan. The best way to have a good meal is outside.”
Most restaurant owners and managers are excited to get back to work serving patrons, Somers said.
“I think folks are ready to get out. We have a pretty short summer here in northern New England, so when the nice days hit, people want to get out,” he said. “We think there will be a pretty good amount of demand with most people wanting to get out of their homes.”
Restaurants will be equally focused on safety and making sure customers can have the most enjoyable experience, he said.
In Amherst, Joey’s will still have its staple 1950s decor, but workers have been in to spruce the place up during the shutdown.
The diner has become like a family, with many of the servers working there for years, Arsenault said.
“We have the same people that religiously come in,” she said. “The guests are ready for us to open up.”