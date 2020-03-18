The Joinery Restaurant in Newmarket was already on the edge, facing financial challenges before the coronavirus arrived in New Hampshire.
When Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday that restaurants would have to shut down their dining areas and move to takeout or delivery only, Brendan Vesey knew it was over.
Vesey, a chef and general manager who operates the Joinery, said it became clear that the 6-year-old farm-to-table restaurant wouldn’t be in a financial position to survive, even if it reopened after April 7 — the tentative date set by the state.
While the restaurant has closed permanently, Vesey said he feels that the state made the right decision to temporarily shut down dining.
“The businesses that do emerge after this are going to be operating in likely a recession environment and they’re going to have increased debt load they took on or depleted savings to weather this crisis. I didn’t feel it was prudent to take on more debt or be able to pay that back in the environment we will likely be operating in,” Vesey said Tuesday.
The decision was a tough one, but it’s a harsh reality facing restaurants and businesses large and small as efforts to keep people away from each other to stop the spread of the virus intensify.
Vesey also operates Botanica Restaurant and Gin Bar in Portsmouth. The restaurant will be closed until the dining ban is lifted.
On Tuesday, the governor signed an executive order to aid workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic by making them eligible for immediate unemployment benefits.
Restaurant owner Shane Pine was forced to lay off about 100 of his 150 employees between his three restaurants — The Community Oven in Epping and Hampton and Shane’s Texas Pit Bar and Grill, also in Hampton.
Pine will keep the restaurants open by offering takeout and delivery, but it’s a challenge for establishments that have relied on patrons dining in.
He was hoping to have more time to come up with a plan, but the dining ban came with no warning and has left him scrambling to get takeout boxes, warming bags and other products that he’ll need.
While the Community Oven specializes in wood-fired pizza, the restaurant has not offered delivery before.
“I just have no time to prepare. I don’t have drivers. I don’t have the means. I’ve been running around trying to order and find some items I need. We’re piecemealing it together,” Pine said.
Lure Bar and Kitchen in Portsmouth closed a couple of days before the governor announced the dining ban.
Executive chef Brendan Levin said the decision was made after considering the safety of the restaurant’s six employees and its patrons.
“We just felt it was the most responsible thing to do. It’s certainly going to create hardships. We certainly didn’t want to be contributing further to the spread,” he said.
The restaurant will pay sick time, benefits and maintain health insurance through April 7, but Levin isn’t sure what will happen if the shutdown continues beyond that date.
Employees will be encouraged to apply for temporary unemployment.
Levin said it will be important for restaurants and bars to receive some relief aid during the recovery.
“The reality in this world is that most restaurants are two weeks from closing all the time,” he said.
Pine said he understands the reasoning behind the shutdown for health and safety, but feels the state and federal governments should be doing more to stop people from traveling around and spreading the virus.
“Why are we still running planes, trains and buses? They carry more people than my restaurants do,” he said, adding that better protocols should have been in place when residents began returning from overseas trips to affected areas.
“To me, we need to be preventing the mass movement throughout the state,” he said.
Pine also said he feels too many people didn’t take the threat serious enough early on.
“We just put hundreds of thousands of people out of a job,” he said.
Vesey said he hopes stricter quarantine efforts will work and bring end the public health crisis soon.
“Restaurants are the fabric of the community and they bring us together. That’s what the world needs, but right now we need to be separated,” he said.