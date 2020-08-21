CONCORD — Southern New Hampshire restaurants and bars that serve food are now open at 100% capacity after a two-month campaign by the industry.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s surprise order came Friday, on the eve of Bike Week in the Lakes Region. It followed recent warnings from many restaurant owners and supportive lawmakers that small businesses would close as early as next month once it got too cold to serve food to patrons outdoors.
“We’re coming into the fall months, and outdoor seating is not going to be as possible as it was over the summer,” Sununu said. “So effective immediately, we’ll have 100% capacity in restaurants that choose to do so.”
Other COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place. Tables must be six feet apart, employees serving food must wear face coverings, and customers should do the same when they aren’t six feet apart.
Since mid-June, restaurants in Hillsborough, Rockingham, Strafford and Merrimack counties have been limited to 50% capacity. Restaurants in the rest of the state have been allowed to operate at full capacity.
Sununu created the split because 90% of COVID-19 cases occurred in those four counties.
In mid-July, Sununu resisted a task force recommendation that restaurants be allowed to fully reopen, though he increased the number of patrons permitted at each table from six to 10 so larger families could dine together.
75% plan rejected
Sununu said he considered expanding to 75% but decided fully reopening was prudent and “what restaurants and customers have asked for.”
“We had no major outbreaks from restaurants, no major indicators there was a significant issue coming from that population,” Sununu said.
At the end of last week, the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association sent Sununu recommendations for expanding dining options.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases daily has averaged in the 20s for the past several weeks.
In the past two weeks, fewer than 1% tested for the virus had been positive.
Since mid-July, New Hampshire has also been in the “safe zone,” as defined by the World Economic Forum, for the average number of people infected by someone who gets the virus.
“I am surprised our numbers are so low,” Sununu said.
No plan to pull back
Later, the governor said he has no specific criteria in mind for reimposing restrictions.
“There isn’t a specific number where we go backwards; there is always that possibility, of course,” Sununu said.
Reaction to this decision on social media was mixed.
“This is an excellent example of a great governor letting adults act like adults!” Russell Norris, a retired Marine, posted on Twitter. “It’s up to citizens to take personal responsibility for their own protection. Follow the protocols and we can get back to life!”
Barbara Morris, a library paraprofessional from Durham, thought otherwise.
“Oh great! Just in time for all those students arriving from out of town. Can’t wait. Wanna make book on how long it takes for the inevitable spike?” she asked.
Sununu resisted other requests from retail merchants and tourist attraction operators for loosening their rules.
“The quick answer is not right now,” Sununu said.
It’s harder for customers to keep their distance inside a crowded general store or tourist stop, he said.
“Especially during the tourism season...I can think of one or two great facilities in New Hampshire where the line could be wall-to-wall at the fudge counter trying to get candy,” Sununu said.
The governor, who independent polls show to be popular among voters, made the decision at an important time in the political season.
In 16 days, Republican primary voters will decide between Sununu, ex-State Rep. Karen Testerman and a Keene man named “Nobody” who used to be known as Chris Paul before his name change.
A frequent, failed candidate for major office in the past, Testerman nonetheless has won the support of leaders in the socially conservative movement that for months has demanded Sununu more fully reopen the economy.