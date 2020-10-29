CONCORD – Hours after the hospitality industry requested it, Gov. Chris Sununu approved a requirement that restaurants keep a temporary database of diners to more quickly contain cases of COVID-19 linked to a business.
Starting Saturday, all restaurants must get and keep on file the name and telephone number of at least one person in each dining party.
The information must also note the table or bar seats the group used, the server or bartender’s name and the date and time they were in the restaurant.
The restaurant must keep the information for at least three weeks.
The New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association came up with the proposal after the state Division of Public Health Services alerted the public to cases of COVID-19 at five different restaurants last Friday.
State officials said the alert was issued because they could not be sure of being able to reach everyone who might have come in contact with a person who came down with COVID-19.
“I don’t think the restaurant association is asking for anything outside the norm,” Sununu said Thursday. “We are just trying to make it simple for folks. I agree with this recommendation. I think it’s a good idea.”
Earlier Thursday, NHLRA CEO and President Mike Sommers presented the concept to the Economic Reopening Task Force, which moments later unanimously endorsed it.
The public alerts about cases of COVID-19 linked to a restaurant can be ineffective, he said, calling them “very shotgun blast in nature and not very surgical.”
Most New England states already have adopted this database requirement, which has proven effective, the governor said.
Public Health Services Director Patricia Tilley said this should help the state’s contact tracing team have more confidence that they are reaching those who need to be told about a virus case.
“You are right," Tilley told Sommers. "This will be incredibly helpful to our contact tracers.
“This will help the restaurants as well as they look at their own staffing issues.”
Sommers said the new rule can help limit how many restaurant staff have to self-quarantine after a positive case is reported..
State Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, convinced the task force to make clear the information may only be gathered “for contact tracing only” and not for marketing or other purposes.
“I want to make sure this is not used as a way to gather customer data,” Lang said.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said restaurant owners can still inform the public about virus cases even if the state doesn’t issue its own alert.
“Most of the time there is not a need to do a public notification,” Chan said.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the biggest challenge contact tracers have is getting residents to answer their telephone when called about a potential exposure.
A recent survey found “40% to 50%” don’t answer the first call, she said. If they are unable to contact someone, state officials will make a home visit to that person, Shibinette said.
“We do have to trust what people are telling us, and New Hampshire has been very good about giving us the information that we need,” Shibinette said.