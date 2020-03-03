River Valley Community College cancelled all day and evening classes at its Claremont, Keene and Lebanon campuses Tuesday after administration became aware of a possible coronavirus exposure.
The college put out a statement calling the potential exposure “tertiary,” saying that one of the colleges instructors was in the presence of a person currently being tested for the coronavirus. The exposure happened off campus, according to the statement.
“The college closed as a matter of caution to allow us an opportunity to assess the situation and consult with the Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health Services,” the statement reads.
College officials will continue to be in contact with the state about the matter, but classes are expected to resume on Wednesday, though the instructor won’t be back for two weeks to make sure they do not show signs of illness.
“We have consulted with the Division of Public Health Services who determined there is not a reason to be concerned at this time. The employee will remain off campus for 14 days or upon earlier determination by Division of Public Health Services that the employee does not present a risk,” the college statement reads.
Last week, Dartmouth College in Hanover cancelled its Italian Language program out of concerns as the virus spreads in that country. Kearsage Regional High School students who recently went on a class trip to Europe are being asked to stay home for a week to make sure they do not show symptoms of the virus.
On Monday, state officials disclosed a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center employee has tested positive for the Coronavirus after that person took a trip to Italy. That is the first person in the state to test positive for the illness. The Coronavirus is believed responsible for thousands of deaths worldwide, and at least six in the United States in Washington State.