Road map for future, 'virtual' meetings clears Senate

A road map for governmental bodies to permit their members to attend sessions remotely won bipartisan support in the state Senate last week.
Not surprisingly, the Legislature would be exempt from this reform. House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, remains in a protracted court fight with House Democrats over his refusal to let them take part online in meetings of the House.
Two years ago on April 1, Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order giving local and state boards broad powers to conduct their business remotely.
Once Sununu declared the COVID-19 state of emergency over last June, many municipal lawyers advised their local boards that a state law was needed to spell out in what form these “virtual” sessions could continue.
Senate Finance Committee Chair Gary Daniels, R-Milford, brought this bill (SB 344) forward as a new section to the state’s Right-to-Know Law (RSA 91-A).
“It is an undisputed fact over the past two years the use of virtual meetings has increased public participation in meetings, giving greater opportunity for the public to watch their elected officials perform their duties,” said Daniels, who served for more than two decades on local municipal and school boards.
“It is time we let the local communities decide whether or not they think virtual meetings are for them.”
Under the bill, virtual participation may only take place if the following requirements are met:
• Minimum in-person attendance: At least 25% of a local board must be present at the meeting;
• Facial recognition: The live image of any member attending a meeting remotely must be seen throughout the session via a video feed;
• Stated reason in minutes: Those attending remotely must enter into the meeting minutes the reason it’s not “reasonably practical” to be there in person and;
• Stop meeting if feed is out: Electronic access to these meetings must be provided to the public. If the feed goes down at any point for any reason, the meeting must be stopped and rescheduled for a time when the feed is back up.
Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, said this law could increase interest in government.
But Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, said it would make it too easy for elected officials not to show up.
A longtime school board, city council and planning board member in his hometown, Gray said he knows a member of the Rochester Police Commission hasn’t attended a session in months and took his oath of office via Zoom.
The Senate passed the bill, 13-11, with Sens. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, and John Reagan, R-Deerfield, joining Daniels and the 10 Senate Democrats to support it.
The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for its review.