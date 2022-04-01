Road map for future, 'virtual' meetings clears Senate

CONCORD -- A road map for governmental bodies to permit their members to attend sessions remotely won bipartisan support in the state Senate last week.
Not surprisingly, the Legislature would be exempt from this reform. House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, remains in a protracted court fight with House Democrats over his refusal to let them take part online in meetings of the House.
Two years ago on April 1, Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order giving local and state boards broad powers to conduct their business remotely.
Once Sununu declared the COVID-19 state of emergency over last June, many municipal lawyers advised their local boards that a state law was needed to spell out in what form these “virtual” sessions could continue.
Senate Finance Committee Chair Gary Daniels, R-Milford, brought this bill (SB 344) forward as a new section to the state’s Right-to-Know Law (RSA 91-A).
“It is an undisputed fact over the past two years the use of virtual meetings has increased public participation in meetings, giving greater opportunity for the public to watch their elected officials perform their duties,” said Daniels, who served for more than two decades on local municipal and school boards.
“It is time we let the local communities decide whether or not they think virtual meetings are for them.”
A template for communities
The bill creates an enabling template a city or town would have to adopt to have virtual participation of elected officials in meetings.
Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, worked with Daniels on this compromise and she said it strikes the balance of allowing this option to continue while preserving in-person sessions.
Under the bill, virtual participation may only take place if these requirements are met:
• Minimum in-person attendance: At least 25% of a local board must be present at the meeting;
• Facial recognition: The live image of any member attending a meeting remotely must be seen throughout the session via a video feed;
• Stated reason in minutes: Those attending remotely must enter into the meeting minutes the reason why it’s not “reasonably practical” to be there in person and;
• Stop meeting if feed is out: Electronic access to these meetings must be provided to the public. If the feed goes down at any point for any reason, then the meeting must be stopped and rescheduled for a time when the feed is back up.
A former Portsmouth city councilor and planning board member, Kwoka said this law could increase interest in in government.
“We know that there are people outside the State House who couldn’t be with us today. I want those people to be a part of our government,” Kwoka said.
But Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, said this would make it too easy for elected officials not to show up.
A longtime school board, city council and planning board member in his hometown, Gray said he knows a member of the Rochester Police Commission hasn’t attended a session in months and took his oath of office via Zoom.
“If these transgressions are allowed to occur under the existing law then making it easier is only going to make it worse,” Gray said.
“This bill is not ready to be voted in. If you think you want a bunch of snowbirds on whatever city or town board that represents you, vote for this.”
Atkinson selectman fired from dual role in Pa.
A poster man for Gray’s point emerged earlier in March when an Atkinson selectman was terminated from the public safety director job he had held in a Pennsylvania town.
William Baldwin’s dual role came to light when he crashed his N.H.-registered car in Middletown Borough, Pa., and was charged with DUI. He was not injured.
Officials in Atkinson are looking into whether Baldwin violated any state laws here with his “double” duty for taxpayers in two states.
Sen. Robert Giuda, R-Warren, said he feared the “reasonably practical” language would be prone to abuse.
Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, said there’s no requirement local boards have to tell taxpayers how much this remote access is going to cost to provide.
Shutting down meetings due to a malfunctioning video feed could delay important business, she said.
“That’s not going to help our communities,” Hennessey said.
The New Hampshire Municipal Association and N.H. Association of Counties supported the bill while a member of Right to Know NH, a non-profit advocacy group, signed up against it.
The Senate passed the bill 13-11 with Sens. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, and John Reagan, R-Deerfield, joining Daniels and the 10 Senate Democrats to support it.
The other 11 Senate Republicans voted against it.
The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for its review.