Rochester students will be moving from in-person instruction to a fully remote learning plan from Nov. 30 to Jan. 19 to avoid spreading COVID-19 during the holiday season.
The school board voted on Thursday night to adopt a Holiday Quarantine Model that officials say will account for travel, ensure adequate staffing levels and serve as a preventative measure against the spread of communicable diseases.
Superintendent Kyle Repucci started his presentation to the board by saying COVID-19 is starting to spike in the state.
“We just want to make sure that as the environment around us changes, our model perhaps should change with that because some things in the environment we can’t control, but the model we put out there we can control,” Repucci said.
Repucci addressed concerns about students with multiple educational services and those whose educational plans cannot be met outside of a school setting. Those children can take remote classes at a school building if needed and parents will be contacted with more information.
Repucci was asked how younger students are supposed to learn remotely if caregivers are not at home.
“I think giving people time to figure out how they’re going to make it work is what’s going to have to happen if we adopt this model,” Repucci said.
The Strafford County YMCA will be able to provide care for children in the recreation building during the 28-day remote learning period and district officials are working with other community organizations to create additional childcare options.
Free meals for all students will be provided and may be delivered or available at pick up locations throughout the city.
Rochester Federation of Teachers and Paraprofessionals President Carrie Feyler said in a statement that three paraeducator members and the federation’s executive board “worked to address as many issues as possible to make whatever model is used for learning in Rochester be as productive as possible for our students and keep our communities safe.”
According to the state’s dashboard, there have been no cases of COVID-19 in any of Rochester’s elementary schools.
Earlier in the day it was announced that an individual at Rochester Middle School tested positive for the virus and is self-quarantining in accordance with protocol from the NH Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
One grade-level team at Rochester Middle School, as well as all middle school and high school students on one bus route, will be quarantined and remote learning for 14 days.
Affected students and staff were dismissed from school on Thursday, according to a news release.