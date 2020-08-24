Officials at the Rockingham County Department of Corrections report 11 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among inmates and staff at the jail.
Superintendent Stephen Church reported the first positive test result was received on Friday, Aug. 21.
Expanded testing of all corrections department staff and inmates was “immediately implemented” once the test result was received, Rockingham County officials said in a release. Thirty-six staff have been tested so far, and all 27 results received thus far have come back negative, officials said.
Fifty-five inmates have been tested, with 9 positive results and one nurse from the medical
department also testing positive, bringing the total to 11. Additional testing of all inmates and staff continued Monday, officials said in a release.
A procedural and protocol review has taken place and a retesting schedule has been implemented, Rockingham County officials said in a release.
“All positive cases of inmates have been isolated from the rest of the population and a facility-wide lockdown has been implemented pursuant to protocol,” the release said.