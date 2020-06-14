More than 20 employees at the Rockingham County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have signed a petition demanding they be fairly compensated through a state program created as an incentive for front-line workers who cannot work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.
The workers claim the weekly stipends they’re receiving through the Long-Term Care Stabilization Program are half of what they’re supposed to be. In in some cases, they’ve received nothing.
They point the finger at the nursing home’s administration, insisting it isn’t following state guidance for distributing the stipends.
“There’s a lot of upset people here,” said Bonita Nolin, who is the facility’s only full-time seamstress and has not received a stipend.
Gov. Chris Sununu established the program to stabilize frontline work for those employed by New Hampshire Medicaid providers, including nursing care and assisted living facilities, community mental health centers and other residential care facilities.
The program defines frontline workers as those employees or contracted individuals who “work in direct care, food service, maintenance, etc.” and aren’t able to perform their jobs remotely. It also states that their services must be “vital to patient care.”
Under the program, employees who work 30 or more hours a week are eligible to receive a weekly $300 stipend. Those working less than 30 hours, but at least 7.5 hours, qualify for a $150 stipend.
Eligible employees are able to receive the weekly stipend from April 19 to June 30.
To date, the program has paid out $24 million to 286 approved providers, according to Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner of New Hampshire Employment Security.
The county nursing home’s human resources department issued a memo to qualifying long-term care and assisted living staff on June 3, explaining the stipends that would be paid April 25, May 2 and May 9 for the first three weeks of the program.
“Those employees that hold an approved position will receive a payment based on actual weekly hours worked during each of those three weeks. Employees in the approved positions that work 30 or more hours will be eligible to receive $300 per week. Employees in the approved positions that work a minimum of 7.5 hours, but less than 30 hours, will be eligible to receive $150 per week,” the memo said.
Brenda Knight is a laundry aide whose job was listed as an “approved position” by the administration, but she said that while she works full-time and should have been given the weekly $300 stipend, she only received the $150 stipend.
Knight is among those who have signed the petition addressed to the county commissioners.
“It should be equal across the board. It should be as the state and government intended,” she said.
Knight said her job requires her to pick up soiled linens throughout the building and wash, dry, fold and deliver fresh linen carts to every floor. Laundry aides also have to enter a quarantine unit to restock linens, pick up trash and collect other dirty linens, including gowns that are worn as a precaution.
“We could be exposed,” she said.
Knight said she was told by human resources that she didn’t get the $300 stipend because she’s not a frontline direct care worker. She said she was also told that the nursing home didn’t have to give her anything for her position but “we thought we’d give you guys a little something.”
Lavers said the state has been clear that the stipends are for “frontline service direct care or a supporting service that benefits those Medicaid patients.”
He said laundry, cleaning and food services are examples of “supporting services” that can’t be done remotely.
“Those are the people the governor intended to cover with his emergency order,” he said.
According to Lavers, it comes down to a question of the amount of time that an employee interacts with a patient or works in areas where there may be patients.
However, the description of the program doesn’t state that the stipends are based on the number of hours that an employee works with a patient or in an area where patients may be located.
“There is always room for improvement. You have to draw the line somewhere and there’s always going to be a really good case for someone that’s on the wrong side of that line,” Lavers said.
If only a portion of an employee’s work is spent on a patient floor, Lavers said it’s possible that a full-time worker may qualify for a part-time stipend.
If a seamstress is distributing material on a patient floor “then by all means that would qualify just like a maintenance person and just like a laundry person,” Lavers said.
He said it’s “incumbent upon the employer” to determine whether the employee should receive a full-time or part-time stipend.
Ken Wilbur, a full-time general maintenance technician, said he feels he should be receiving the $300 stipend as well.
“I believe in my own heart that’s what we should get,” he said.
Wilbur, who has worked at the facility for about 10 years, is getting the $150 stipend for his work, which includes repairing beds, changing toilet seats and performing other maintenance duties.
“I’m in and out of these rooms constantly and when we have a resident that’s put on some type of precaution I still have to go into the room,” he said, adding that he also follows safety protocols, including wearing a gown.
Steve Woods, the facility’s administrator and long-term care services director, declined to comment on the county’s stipend rules and deferred to Kevin St. James, chairman of the county commissioners.
St. James stands by the nursing home’s method of dispersing the stipends.
“I’m sorry that the employees feel slighted,” he said.
He maintains that the county is handling the funds properly.
“We, meaning the county, followed the directives that were sent out by the governor under this program and it clearly stated that if you have at least 7.5 contact hours a week you get $150 and if you have direct contact you get $300,” St. James said.
He said the way the county interpreted the governor’s order was that it was based on “direct contact service hours” and anyone who had no “direct contact” would not receive a stipend.
Lavers, the Employment Security deputy commissioner, said that with any new program there will be some level of confusion, which is why his office and the state Department of Health and Human Services have tried to put as much information as possible on the state’s website to answer frequently asked questions.
But there’s still plenty of confusion among the Rockingham nursing home’s workers.
Jessica Barlow is employed full time as a painter and carpenter and is getting the $150 stipend. She said she’s in and out of resident rooms, but not every day.
She said she was told that she was getting half the stipend because she doesn’t have enough contact with residents.
“It’s just wrong,” Barlow said.
Nolin, the full-time seamstress, spent the early days of the pandemic making masks for the nursing home because of the shortage of personal protective equipment. She said she interacts with residents, nurses and aides all the time.
“I’m all over the place and they decided they weren’t going to give (the stipend) to me,” she said. “I think it’s unfair and it needs to be rectified.”