MEREDITH -- Rotarians have teamed up with the Mask UP New Hampshire! campaign to distribute free face masks to the general public May 16-17.
Working from the Common Man Trolley, that has been repurposed as the “Mask Mobile” members of the Meredith Rotary Club will give away face masks from the parking lot at Inter-Lakes High School, 1 Laker Lane, Meredith, on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
The Common Man family of restaurants has arranged for the delivery of thousands of lightweight, washable, reusable, double-woven cloth face masks and is partnering with the Meredith Rotary to give them to as many people as possible.
Rotarian Donna Ulbricht said fellow members of the civic organization understand that wearing a mask in public places and social distancing are the two most important ways everyday citizens can help contain the spread of the coronavirus and keep New Hampshire communities healthy and thriving.
“Every person who wears a mask is announcing his or her effort to help contain the virus, which is spread through respiratory droplets contained in breath, particularly when people are coughing, sneezing and breathing hard,” said Ulbricht. “Masks interrupt the flow of these particles and protect others, regardless of whether the carrier has COVID-19 symptoms or not.”
The project is in keeping with the Rotary’s motto “service above self,” according to Ulbricht, who said, while no one person or organization can address all of the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus, the civic group is working to make a difference for their community and neighbors.
The masks to be distributed are designed to be washed and reused, so recipients should be sure to keep them clean and ready for use when they go out and should wear them into stores for maximum benefit, Ulbricht said.