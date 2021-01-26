CONCORD -- On the first day of expanded delivery of COVID-19 vaccines for people 65 and older, three-quarters of the those eligible -- about 250,000 people -- were in the pipeline to get the first of their two shots, Gov, Chris Sununu said.
The governor on Tuesday visited the vaccine site in Londonderry, one of 22 the state created, where he said it took under an hour for most to get their shots.
“The time was less than an average doctor’s appointment,” Sununu said. “If the first day can go so well, there is no reason we can’t be successful going forward.”
At the current rate the state is receiving vaccine deliveries, it will take nearly 19 weeks to get through the first doses of the vaccine to the 325,000 in Phase 1B. In addition to those 65 and older, that group includes corrections staff, the “medically vulnerable” and those living and working in residences that care for the developmentally disabled.
However, Sununu said that next week the state expects to receive “a few thousand more” than its weekly allotment of 17,000 doses, because one of the vaccine makers, Moderna, has ramped up delivery.
That means more vaccine will be earmarked for the 65-and-older group as the state nears completion of the first round of shots for everyone in Phase 1A , which included nursing home residents and staff.
CVS and Walgreens have finished first-dose clinics in all nursing homes, the governor said.
“Talks have begun” on taking some of the long-term care allotment and setting more aside for the Phase 1B group, Sununu said.
The vaccine rollout has not been without a few glitches.
A programming error on the federal Centers for Disease Control portal to schedule appointments for the medically vulnerable allowed some ineligible applicants to get approved for a shot at Littleton Regional Hospital.
When that online window was closed and fixed, 1,000 appointments were canceled, most for people who were entitled to receive the vaccine, said Perry Plummer, the state’s retired homeland security and emergency management director, who is managing the rollout.
All those whose appointments were dropped have been called to reschedule, Plummer said.
“It was a data situation, and it has been corrected,” he said.
Second dose 6 weeks out
Making first-dose appointments has been the priority, Plummer said. February is booked up, but March and April still have some openings.
Meanwhile, some people already have been scheduled for a second shot, which can be administered up to six weeks after the first one.
Ideally, the second shot is recommended for “three to four weeks” after the first one, but Sununu said it’s no less effective if the interval is a little longer.
Plummer said more openings for second-dose appointments will be available in the coming weeks, and dates first scheduled for later could be moved up.
State officials were more upbeat than usual about declines in COVID-19 cases, the rate of positive tests, hospitalizations and deaths -- especially deaths in long-term care settings.
“I think there is a lot to be optimistic about,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist, but, “there are many weeks and months ahead of us in dealing with this pandemic.”
For the first time in months, the state announced no new outbreaks in nursing homes and other group living settings.
The state officially closed 12 earlier outbreaks, including its deadliest one, at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, where at least 37 patients died.
“For the first time in a while our community numbers (of people with the virus) are higher than our long-term care numbers,” Sununu said.
Dr. Beth Daly, director of the state bureau of infectious disease control, said the vaccine has played a role in reducing hospitalizations and deaths in long-term care.
“The vaccine is not 100% effective, nor are we going to vaccinate 100% of the people, but the vaccine is going a long way to provide the protection we are looking for,” Daly said.